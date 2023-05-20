X

    Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Slammed by Fans After Tatum, Celtics Blow Game 2 vs. Heat

    Francisco RosaMay 20, 2023

    It's scary hours for Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics.

    Playing on their home floor became a house of horrors once again Friday night as the Celtics fell into a 2-0 series hole against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in a 111-105 loss at TD Garden.

    Not even a game-high 34 points from Jayson Tatum was enough to save Boston.

    It was another late-game collapse from Mazzulla and the Celtics as they seemed to take control early in the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead. But as they've done often late, the Heat made their run and Boston could not find a response.

    The Celtics' bad late-game execution and inability to respond to runs has been a running theme throughout these playoffs. And going up against an advantageous team like Miami—that thrives in those situations—has been a recipe for disaster.

    Timeouts were once again an issue with Mazzulla as he refuses to use them in critical situations when the Heat climbed out of that late-game deficit in a matter of minutes.

    He also took out Tatum for a couple of moments in the fourth quarter that were critical for the Heat's comeback.

    The inexperience has never been more evident for the 34-year-old first-year coach than in this series going up against Erik Spoelstra and his all-world coaching staff.

    And the Boston faithful were letting him hear it on Twitter following the loss.

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    The story of Game 1 for Joe Mazzulla was managing timeouts.<br><br>For Game 2, it should be how he managed the rotation and substitutions, especially late in the game.

    Gboye @mcgboye

    Whose decision was it to give Joe Mazzulla this job? He's terrible. His rotations make no damn sense. His treatment of Derrick White has been pathetic all season.

    goon @Larg_eazy

    Mazzulla literally is the worst to ever do it

    Andres @Andresrmelgar

    Mazzulla is just getting out coached in this series

    John Flynn @JohnFlynn97

    Joe Mazzulla has absolutely no clue what the hell he's doing… again.

    Giancarlo Di Peco @gdp1467

    Does Mazzulla do anything, like, double team the hottest shooter on the planet? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a>

    Mike Zavagno @MZavagno11

    A team that has last year's DPOY, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is using Grant Williams - who has played 20+ minutes twice in the playoffs - to guard Jimmy Butler down the stretch. Joe Mazzulla is something else man

    DeJota👌🏾🤘🏾 @Uggoboy

    Mazzulla is allergic to timeouts

    TommyReesBurner @GoldingsBurner

    I want Joe Mazzulla fired. He's a terrible coach, never makes adjustments and never uses Timeouts at the right time.

    Also getting a fair share of the blame for the loss were Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.

    Brown caught a lot of flack for a really bad shooting night by his standards. He finished with 16 points of 7-of-23 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from three-point range to go along with four rebounds and two turnovers.

    As for Williams, he did what some in the business would call "Dillon Brooksing a game away," by poking the bear. With a few minutes left in the fourth quarter he got caught up in a trash talking match with Butler and loss.

    Big time.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Things are getting heated in Boston 😳 <a href="https://t.co/3lwR5jvyrg">pic.twitter.com/3lwR5jvyrg</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    grant williams trying to talk shit to jimmy to inspire the celtics <a href="https://t.co/D2pqVsjN44">pic.twitter.com/D2pqVsjN44</a>

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Grant Williams and Jimmy Butler went forehead to forehead and the Heat have outscored Boston 20-9 since then mgsgmssgmsgsms

    Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf

    Turnovers <br><br>Last 2 playoff seasons<br><br>1. Jayson Tatum - 139<br>2. Jaylen Brown - 123<br>3. Steph Curry - 99 <br><br>Hard to win when you give the ball away so often <br><br>Before the "but they've played more games" crowd comes<br><br>Both have a less the 2:1 assists to TO ratio

    HNDRX @ayeron4x

    Tatum slander aside, Jaylen brown was the worst player on the court and most of the reason we won today

    . @KayvonPlzSack

    Genuinely can't wait until Joe Mazzulla, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Marcus Smart are no longer associated with the Celtics organization this summer

    AL Official @bluprint1

    Jaylen Brown failed Tatum tonight

    🇳🇬ashenaffi🇪🇹 @brownskinnkilla

    Jimmy whenever Grant Williams is guarding him <a href="https://t.co/tydr8v6ARm">pic.twitter.com/tydr8v6ARm</a>

    The Heat were once again led by Butler and Bam Adebayo, who finished with 27 and 22 points, respectively. They also got a huge contribution form Caleb Martin off the bench as he had 25 points of his own to go along with four rebounds.

    The series will now head to South Beach for Games 3 and 4 as the Celtics look to avoid falling into a dreaded 3-0 hole.

    Game 3 is on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.