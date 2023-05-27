Former MLB Pitcher David Hess Says Cancer Has Returned; Will Undergo Chemotherapy

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher David Hess announced his cancer has returned and he will have to undergo additional chemotherapy at some point.

The 29-year-old posted a message on Twitter, writing he recently "found out that inside my tumor was an very rare and aggressive type of cancer called angiosarcoma."

Hess noted doctors have discovered nodules on his lung that they "aren't sure what to make of yet but could potentially be angiosarcoma or could be inflammatory and much less concerning."

He's set to undergo surgery on Tuesday, and the findings from that procedure will determine the next steps in his treatment.

Hess previously announced in October 2021 doctors discovered a cancerous germ cell tumor in his chest after he went to the emergency room with tightness in his chest and "severe shortness of breath."

On Jan. 28, 2022, Hess said he was "cured" and cleared to resume all activity.

In his first Triple-A game after being cleared, Hess pitched a scoreless inning for the Tampa Bay Rays' affiliate in Durham on June 21, 2022. He finished last season with a 13.06 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10.1 innings over eight appearances.

Hess was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2014. He made his MLB debut with the club four years later, primarily as a starting pitcher. The Florida native had a 4.88 ERA over 103.1 innings in 21 games.

After spending parts of three seasons with the Orioles, Hess was traded to the Miami Marlins in July 2021. He made 15 appearances for the team before being designated for assignment on Aug. 14.

The Rays signed Hess to a minor-league deal as a free agent on Aug. 19, 2021. He made one appearance in a game against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 7.

Hess owns a 6.25 ERA over 210.1 innings in 62 career appearances with three different teams.