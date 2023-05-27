Bianca Belair Heel Turn Coming and Takeaways From WWE Night of Champions 2023 Results

Bianca Belair Heel Turn Coming and Takeaways From WWE Night of Champions 2023 ResultsMay 27, 2023
Despite a relatively rushed build, WWE Night of Champions 2023 turned out to be both an eventful and enjoyable event, including the crowning of an inaugural World Heavyweight champion.
After Seth Rollins and AJ Styles made history in the afternoon's opener, an interesting new name aided Trish Stratus to victory over Becky Lynch. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar also waged war while the Bloodline saga saw some significant progression.
Asuka ending Bianca Belair's record-setting reign as Raw Women's champion proved to be the biggest shocker of the show. If a heel turn is in the works, the coming months will be a pivotal period for The EST of WWE.
How WWE chooses to follow up on everything that transpired should set the stage for an exciting summer season.
From the World Heavyweight Championship coming off as a consolation prize to what's next for several Superstars, these are the top takeaways from this year's Night of Champions results.
Asuka Becoming Champ Should Be Bianca Belair's First Step Toward Turning Heel
Mere weeks removed from becoming the longest-reigning women's champion in WWE's modern era on the main roster, Bianca Belair was finally unseated as Raw Women's champ by Asuka at Night of Champions.
Belair dominated Raw women's division for over one year and overcame every obstacle put in her path. As well as she's been booked, she has suffered from a lack of meaningful character development.
Asuka should have taken the title when they first did battle at WrestleMania 39, but it was better late than never. Although Asuka has since turned heel, it's painfully apparent that Belair is more in need of a character change.
The championship changing hands could and should be the first step in making that happen.
Belair's heel run in NXT years ago was undeniable. She's more than capable of thriving in that role, and going heel would prevent the crowd from fully turning on her before she gets too stale.
It also creates a number of new possibilities for fresh feuds and could potentially open the door for her and Montez Ford becoming an on-air act. It's the right route to take in the long run, and while the turn may not be imminent, her loss of the title gets her another step closer in that direction.
The Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus Alliance Is Mutually Beneficial
It's no secret that Trish Stratus has struggled to adapt to the heel role since betraying Becky Lynch in mid-April. Very little has stood out as special about their storyline, but that didn't stop them from exceeding expectations and delivering a quality contest on Saturday afternoon.
Stratus winning was imperative in order to extend the rivalry and prevent Lynch from giving Stratus her comeuppance her just yet, but the best part was Zoey Stark shockingly emerging from under the ring to attack Lynch and aid Stratus to victory.
It was confirmed afterward that the two will indeed be aligned going forward for what will prove to be a mutually-beneficial partnership.
Stratus will work better with someone else added to her act, and it puts Stark in a prominent position to shine early on in her run on Raw. She's racked up a few wins already, but being inserted into the Lynch vs. Stratus rivalry will give her so much more exposure.
Starks' involvement should breathe new life into the feud and give her direction she likely wouldn't have had otherwise. Even if the endgame is Lynch going over at SummerSlam, the road to get there just became infinitely more interesting.
World Heavyweight Championship Already Feels Secondary
As expected, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles had an excellent outing to open Night of Champions, almost as expected as Rollins walking out as World Heavyweight champion.
The tournament felt designed to be won by Rollins from the moment the title was introduced. He's the perfect person to lead Raw going forward and elevate the rest of the roster to the next level.
The problem was with the positioning of the match. As the sole men's world title defended on the show, having it headline would have made the most sense.
Even if the reasoning was tied to Rollins' current commitments on a Marvel movie and having to leave early, putting the finals of the World Heavyweight title tourney on first still doesn't paint the newly-created championship in the best light.
Roman Reigns title defenses have rarely kicked off events throughout his 1,000-day reign and for good reason. There was already the stigma of the World Heavyweight Championship feeling secondary and this development doesn't help matters.
That isn't say Rollins can't bring prestige to the prize, though. Quality matches and strong storylines will go a long way in putting it in the same breath as Reigns' two titles, but much work needs to be done in order to achieve that.
No End in Sight to Gunther or Rhea Ripley's Championship Reigns
WWE has a handful of dominant champions at the moment, and Night of Champions saw two of them–Gunther and Rhea Ripley–walk away with titles still in tow.
Gunther took on Mustafa Ali with his Intercontinental Championship on the line while Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. Both champs won in dominant fashion and sent the message that they aren't letting go of their gold any time soon.
Ripley has been one of WWE's few success stories in the women's division in recent years and her rise to super stardom as a heel has been nothing short of spectacular. Additionally, Gunther's main roster run has gone far better than anyone could have ever imagined.
With no credible competition on the horizon, Ripley should remain champion at least until Becky Lynch finishes her feud with Trish Stratus. That would be a worthy attraction for August's SummerSlam event.
As for Gunther, there's no reason for him to be dethroned at this point before he can break The Honky Tonk Man's record in September. Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano and Apollo Crews are among those waiting in the wings to challenge him in the meantime.
WWE Is Adamant About Protecting Cody Rhodes Ahead of Return to Title Contention
Brock Lesnar's vicious assault on Cody Rhodes this past week on Raw telegraphed a Lesnar win at Night of Champions, and although Rhodes fought valiantly, he wasn't ultimately able to prevail this time around.
The two had yet another hotly-contested clash with Rhodes again being made to look like he was on Lesnar's level. WWE has done virtually everything right with Rhodes since being beaten by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, including the way his latest loss to Lesnar was handled.
Lesnar's hand was raised in the end, but solely because the referee deemed Rhodes couldn't raise his. There was no formal submission from The American Nightmare, effectively protecting Rhodes in defeat and creating the need for a rubber match.
A second straight win for Rhodes would have been ideal in propelling him back into championship contention, but WWE deemed it was more important to keep this feud alive a little longer.
If a third and final installment is indeed in the cards, this was the way to go about it. Money in the Bank would be a fitting place to for them to settle their score, unless WWE wishes to stretch this storyline out until SummerSlam.
Either way, it's clear based on how WWE has handled Rhodes since 'Mania that he remains a priority in the eyes of officials and he will emerge from this feud on the winning end.
Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso Should Be a Lock for Money in the Bank
Roman Reigns has gone since WrestleMania without defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but now has a ready-made opponent in Jimmy Uso following the events of the last 24 hours.
Tension within The Bloodline was at an all-time high during Friday's SmackDown and carried over into the Night of Champions main event. The Usos originally arrived to aid Reigns and Solo Sikoa in their match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but a heated exchange between Reigns and Jimmy led to the latter attacking The Tribal Chief andn costing his stablemates the tag team titles.
While Rhodes is gradually built back up in the background, Jimmy Uso makes total sense as an opponent for Reigns at Money in the Bank. The story should be that The Bloodline's descension will result in Reigns being all on his own and eventually dropping his two titles.
Jey's history with Reigns is well-documented, but giving Jimmy the spotlight for the foreseeable future will create a must-see dynamic and put Jey and Sikoa in a precarious position as to who they choose to side with.
The Bloodline is slowly but surely nearing its end, and this latest development provides a compelling cliffhanger that WWE TV could desperately use right now.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.