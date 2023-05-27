Bianca Belair Heel Turn Coming and Takeaways From WWE Night of Champions 2023 Results

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Despite a relatively rushed build, WWE Night of Champions 2023 turned out to be both an eventful and enjoyable event, including the crowning of an inaugural World Heavyweight champion.

After Seth Rollins and AJ Styles made history in the afternoon's opener, an interesting new name aided Trish Stratus to victory over Becky Lynch. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar also waged war while the Bloodline saga saw some significant progression.

Asuka ending Bianca Belair's record-setting reign as Raw Women's champion proved to be the biggest shocker of the show. If a heel turn is in the works, the coming months will be a pivotal period for The EST of WWE.

How WWE chooses to follow up on everything that transpired should set the stage for an exciting summer season.

From the World Heavyweight Championship coming off as a consolation prize to what's next for several Superstars, these are the top takeaways from this year's Night of Champions results.