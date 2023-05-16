WWE's Seth Rollins Joins Set for 'Captain America: New World Order' Movie Filming

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Seth Rollins is going to be the latest WWE superstar to appear in a comic-book movie.

The former WWE champion was photographed in Atlanta on Monday filming scenes for Captain America: New World Order.

Per Jeremy Lambert of Fightful, Rollins is dressed up as a member of the Serpent Society.

Plot details of the movie are being kept under wraps, but the film is a continuation of the events from The Falcon and Winter Soldier television series that saw Sam Wilson officially take over as the new Captain America.

The Serpent Society is a villainous group created by the Sidewinder who all have costumed identities based on different snakes.

Superhero movies have a long history of using wrestlers in notable roles, particularly villains. Kevin Nash played Super Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.

Macho Man Randy Savage had a small role in the first Spider-Man movie released in 2002.

More recently, John Cena entered the DC extended universe as Peacemaker. He made his debut in the franchise in The Suicide Squad before getting his own spinoff television series.

Batista has played Drax the Destroyer in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and multiple Avengers films.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

