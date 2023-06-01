Breaking Down the Likely New Starting QBs for Top 25 Teams in 2023

0 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Whenever you're building out expectations for college football teams, the easiest position to mention and the most important player to analyze is the quarterback.

USC's Caleb Williams headlines the group in the 2023 season, along with North Carolina's Drake Maye, Oregon's Bo Nix and a host of others. But those players should be among the familiar names to college football fans, considering how well they performed in past years.

They deserve time in the spotlight. So do the new faces, though—along with the old faces in new places.

We're previewing 11 teams from B/R's most recent Top 25 that are slated to have a new staring quarterback in 2023.