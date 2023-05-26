Yankees' Aaron Boone Suspended 1 Game, Fined After 4th Ejection of 2023 Season

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Following his fourth ejection of the season in the Yankees' Thursday night game against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Aaron Boone has been handed a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from MLB, according MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

"Aaron Boone has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his recent conduct toward Major League Umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night's game," the league said in a statement.

Boone plans to serve the suspension immediately and will miss Friday's series opener against the San Diego Padres.

