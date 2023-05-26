Mets Rumors: Gary Sánchez Could Earn $1.1M from NYM for 3 Games After Being DFA'd

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Veteran catcher Gary Sánchez is a prime example that MLB players aren't paid by the hour.

The New York Mets announced Thursday they designated the two-time All-Star for assignment after reinstating Tomás Nido from the injured list.

The franchise signed Sánchez in May to a minor-league deal worth up to $1.5 million if he made the 40-man roster. He made his 2023 debut in New York's 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians on May 21.

The timing of the 30-year-old's promotion put his prorated salary at $1.1 million, per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, and the Mets are now on the hook for all of that despite him appearing in just three games.

Another team could do New York a favor and claim Sánchez, but that seems unlikely. Instead, any interest suitors might wait for him to get released and then sign him for the prorated league minimum.

Should he go unsigned altogether for the remainder of the season, earning seven figures for seven plate appearances is good work if you can get it.