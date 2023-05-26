Yankees' Aaron Boone 'Not Advocating' for Robot Umpires After 4th Ejection of Season

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't endearing himself to the umpires this season, but he's not looking to see them replaced by machines.

After being ejected from a game for the fourth time this season on Thursday night, Boone explained he's "not advocating" for robot umpires.

"I think these guys do for the most part a great job and work really hard at it," he said. "When you're playing for a lot, there's going to be some issues from time to time, as simple as that."

Boone was ejected after the top of the third inning in the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. He was arguing with home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso over ball and strike calls.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Boone has been thrown out of games more than any other MLB manager since he took over the Yankees in 2018.

Tension between Boone and Moscoso was in the air virtually from the start of the game. The Yankees skipper said afterward his starter, Clarke Schmidt, "clearly" shouldn't have had to throw 30 pitches in the first inning because the ump missed multiple strike calls.

Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson seemed to be at the center things for Boone and Moscoso. He worked a six-pitch walk in the first inning in which at least three borderline calls went against Schmidt.

After Henderson laid off two close pitches in his second at-bat in the third, he lined out to end the top half of the inning. Boone came out of the dugout to argue his case when Moscoso tossed him.

It's the second time this week Boone was ejected from a game for arguing calls. He was also thrown out of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning. The 50-year-old was previously tossed from an April 12 game against the Cleveland Guardians and May 15 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Orioles took two of three games against the Yankees to increase their lead over the Bronx Bombers for second place in the American League East to four games.

Boone and the Yankees will host the San Diego Padres for a three-game series starting on Friday night.