Every Team's Biggest Need In the 2023 NBA Draft

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Not to dump pour frigid water over the most optimistic night on the NBA calendar, but most draft wishes aren't granted.

Some prospects don't pan out. Some teams fall short on player development or finding the right fit. Others just don't have the draft capital to get what they want.

That's just the reality of what's still an educated-guessing game.

Prior to the talent grab, though, all teams have wish lists that they hope will come true. We can't grant those wishes, but we can spotlight the top item on each team's list.

