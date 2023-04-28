X

    Rockets Rumors: James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton Among Offseason Targets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 22: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets are loaded with cap space heading into the summer, and they may try to use it to lure several star players to the organization this offseason.

    Among those potential targets are Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer:

    "Houston's long-rumored potential reunion with Harden, the 76ers guard who holds a player option for 2023-24, in addition to the Rockets' chances at landing other primary free agents and top-billing trade targets this offseason, were repeated themes throughout Houston's conversations with coaching candidates, sources said. Middleton has been another potential target discussed throughout the Rockets' coaching search, sources said."

    Additionally, per Fischer, Jaylen Brown, "whom rival executives are closely monitoring as he becomes extension eligible this summer, has been one of [new head coach Ime] Udoka's most public supporters after Boston suspended the coach following an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Rockets Rumors: James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton Among Offseason Targets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon