Rockets Rumors: James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton Among Offseason Targets

The Houston Rockets are loaded with cap space heading into the summer, and they may try to use it to lure several star players to the organization this offseason.

Among those potential targets are Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer:

"Houston's long-rumored potential reunion with Harden, the 76ers guard who holds a player option for 2023-24, in addition to the Rockets' chances at landing other primary free agents and top-billing trade targets this offseason, were repeated themes throughout Houston's conversations with coaching candidates, sources said. Middleton has been another potential target discussed throughout the Rockets' coaching search, sources said."

Additionally, per Fischer, Jaylen Brown, "whom rival executives are closely monitoring as he becomes extension eligible this summer, has been one of [new head coach Ime] Udoka's most public supporters after Boston suspended the coach following an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer."

