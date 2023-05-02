NBA Rumors: Dillon Brooks Told He Won't Return to Grizzlies 'Under Any Circumstances'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After a series of controversial moments in the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round playoff loss, Dillon Brooks' six-year run with the organization will come to an end.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Grizzlies told Brooks he "will not be brought back under any circumstances" during exit meetings with team officials in recent days.

Charania noted both sides determined it was in the best interest to go their separate ways.

During his time at Oregon, Brooks said he wanted to play like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

It's funny to think about that now, because Brooks and Green have gone at it several times. But Brooks does seem to fancy himself as an antagonist in some of the ways Green has throughout his NBA career.

There is a limit to how far that approach can take you, especially if you aren't an essential player on a team that has won multiple championships like Green.

Charania noted the Grizzlies' breaking point with Brooks came during their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. After Memphis' Game 2 win, he called LeBron James "old" and "not at the same level" as he was during his peak with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Brooks was ejected from Game 3 for hitting James in the groin early in the third quarter. He blamed the perception of him being a "villain" as the reason why officials tossed him from that game.

The NBA announced Sunday that it fined Brooks $25,000 for his "failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs." He declined to speak with reporters after three of the Grizzlies' four losses in the series.

In addition to those issues, Brooks' performance on the court was a problem for Memphis. The 27-year-old shot only 39.6 percent from the field during the regular season. He was even worse in the playoffs, as he shot 31.2 percent on 12.8 attempts per game.

Brooks can make a positive impact on defense, but he needs to rein in his desire to shoot the ball as he frequently as he did with the Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were the only Grizzlies players who attempted more field goals per game than his 13.6 this season.

The Grizzlies have a talented core group to build around, but a first-round playoff loss after a 51-win regular season suggests something has to change for this franchise to take another step in its development.