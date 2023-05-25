NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 4

0 of 2

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from joining the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas holds a 3-0 advantage over the Dallas Stars going into Thursday's Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Vegas dominated all 60 minutes of Game 3, as it scored in the first 71 seconds and held the Stars without a goal.

Dallas needs to compose itself to keep its season alive. The Stars will be without Jamie Benn, who was suspended two games for a cross-check on Mark Stone in Game 3.

The Stars need to play far better than they did on Tuesday night to even have a chance of avoiding a sweep.

An early goal and a strong overall performance are mandatory to at least go down with some pride after how ugly Game 3 got.