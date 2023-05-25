Red Sox's Breakout Players, Most Disappointing to Start 2023 Season

0 of 3

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox face an uphill battle in a stacked AL East division, but they have exceeded expectations with a winning record and an offense that looks capable of covering up some of their shortcomings on the mound.

The starting rotation as a whole has a case for being the biggest disappointment, and veteran Corey Kluber has been perhaps the biggest culprit.

However, there have also been plenty of positive takeaways, including a stellar stateside debut from Japanese League standout Masataka Yoshida and a quietly excellent performance from Josh Winckowski in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the biggest breakout players, as well as the most disappointing one, on the Red Sox roster through the first quarter of the 2023 season.