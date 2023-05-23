WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

Just days before NXT Battleground, WWE NXT promised an important night on the May 23 edition of the gold brand.



The NXT Women's Championship Tournament would determine its final two competitors, and top names would battle just days before big title matches.

Roxanne Perez hoped to reclaim her NXT Women's Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton to reach the finals. Cora Jade hoped to overcome her rival Lyra Valkyria to capture her first taste of gold.

Eddy Thorpe faced the biggest challenge of his career to date, battling one of the top contenders to the NXT North American Championship, Tyler Bate. Wes Lee and Joe Gacy would be watching The Big Strong Boi closely.



Noam Dar wanted to make an example out of Nathan Frazer days before facing Dragon Lee for his Heritage Cup. Axiom planned to conquer NXT's mountain by challenging Dabba-Kato.



This show had some work left to do in solidifying the NXT Battleground card, including setting up some final hype for Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker.

