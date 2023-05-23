WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23May 23, 2023
Just days before NXT Battleground, WWE NXT promised an important night on the May 23 edition of the gold brand.
The NXT Women's Championship Tournament would determine its final two competitors, and top names would battle just days before big title matches.
Roxanne Perez hoped to reclaim her NXT Women's Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton to reach the finals. Cora Jade hoped to overcome her rival Lyra Valkyria to capture her first taste of gold.
Eddy Thorpe faced the biggest challenge of his career to date, battling one of the top contenders to the NXT North American Championship, Tyler Bate. Wes Lee and Joe Gacy would be watching The Big Strong Boi closely.
Noam Dar wanted to make an example out of Nathan Frazer days before facing Dragon Lee for his Heritage Cup. Axiom planned to conquer NXT's mountain by challenging Dabba-Kato.
This show had some work left to do in solidifying the NXT Battleground card, including setting up some final hype for Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker.
NXT Women's Title Tournament: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria
- Valkyria tripped on an attempting springboard move, but Jade put herself in position to recover the situation quickly, taking a suplex from The Valkyrie.
- Later, Valkyria told McKenzie Mitchell that she does not believe she tore anything, just bruised. She wanted Roxanne Perez in the finals.
Lyra Valkyria struggled to keep her nerves in check throughout this match, but she still managed to shock Cora Jade. She caught with a surprise roundhouse kick to seal an upset victory.
Afterward, The Generation of Jade attacked The Valkyrie with her baseball bat, screaming that the NXT Women's Championship was her title.
Despite the hype, Jade vs. Valkyria could not even pass the five-minute mark before an awkward sudden finish. While it was a welcome shocker in a predictable tournament, the crowd was not even ready for the finish when it came.
A couple sloppy moments in the match showed two women rushing to make the most of unnecessarily limited minutes. It took away from the moment as Valkyria got the most important win of her career.
This win cannot be taken away from The Valkyrie. She is now in the biggest spot of his career. The post-match attack of Jade may weaken her chances to win, but she has better odds to win the tournament leaving this show than she had coming in.
Result
Valkyria def. Jade by pinfall to advance in the NXT Women's Championship Tournament.
Grade
D
Notable Moments
Axiom vs. Dabba-Kato
- Ilja Dragunov attacked Dijak on his way into the arena and nearly slammed him under the metal sliding door.
- In a pre-taped interview, Bron Breakker warned Carmelo Hayes that he was looking to punish The A Champion at NXT Battleground.
Axiom tried to knock Dabba-Kato down to his size but ran into a two-handed chokebomb that sealed the loss. Afterward, the big man tried to do more damage, but SCRYPTS unmasked made the save, sending Kato to the floor.
NXT has established The Superhero as one of the top names in the company. He was in a position to genuinely challenge the big man. Instead, he got squashed in less than two minutes.
While the result makes sense to establish a new top giant, Axiom deserved a better showing. It looks as though SCRYPTS will be working with Axiom after the short feud between the two fell short.
Maybe they can become an interesting athletic tag team in a division that could use fresh faces.
Result
Dabba-Kato def. Axiom by pinfall.
Grade
D
Notable Moments
The Creeds and Gallus Started the NXT Battleground Fight Early
- NXT showed interrogation room footage of a police officer questioning Tony D'Angelo.
Gallus did not seem interested in fighting anyone for the NXT Tag Team Championships, mocking The Family and The Creeds. Julius and Brutus Creed arrived, starting a brawl. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo arrived to even the odds.
This was a fine simple segment to build the NXT Tag Team Championships match for NXT Battleground. However, it did confirm what match will happen at NXT Battleground.
After months of agreeing to any fight, Gallus played the cowardly heels in this segment, which was a marked downgrade. They should be willing to fight rather than hoping to avoid challengers.
The Don has apparently been in lock-up for a full week since his arrest. If the point is to build sympathy, it is an unusual tactic, given the police are only arresting D'Angelo for his own illegal activities.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe
- Lee walked away from an interview when Bate arrived. The Big Strong Boi promised he still considered the NXT North American champion a friend.
- The North American champion joined commentary where he agreed that Joe Gacy was easier to trust than Bate because he was upfront about his intentions.
- Bate and Lee got into a shoving contest after Gacy walked away.
Eddy Thorpe reversed the Tyler Driver 98 and reverse clothesline, showing he had scouted Tyler Bate, but he could not stop the second attempts. Thorpe fell to the Tyler Driver 98.
Joe Gacy struck after the match, laid out both men and held up the NXT North American Championship.
Thorpe was able to keep up with Bate in the ring. That is a great sign for his future despite suffering his first loss. The match was solid enough, though neither got to hit more than their signature offense before the finish.
NXT has done good work in protecting Thorpe so far. It was always going to be dangerous to book his first loss. While he is not ready to beat Bate yet, his loss was made an afterthought, devaluing the entire purpose of the match.
The triple threat title match has a clear story, though if the plan is for either Bate or Gacy to dethrone Lee, it would be more impactful to set up a future singles match for that moment.
Result
Bate def. Thorpe by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments