    WWE Legend Goldberg Shares Photo of Head Gash After Suffering Injury on Tractor

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Bill Goldberg attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
    Jerod Harris/Getty Images

    WWE legend Goldberg suffered a gash to his head during an accident while working on his property, according to TMZ Sports.

    The former world champion shared photos of the injury on Instagram. He had a streak of blood down his face from a cut on the top of his head.

    Fortunately, Goldberg said it was "just a flesh wound" and nothing too serious.

    The 56-year-old hasn't competed in WWE since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022, and his contract with the company has reportedly expired.

    During an April interview on 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, Nebraska (via Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc), Goldberg indicated he wanted at least one more match in order to receive a "proper send-off" from professional wrestling. He said he had had a handshake agreement with WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon regarding the idea, but the promotion never followed through.