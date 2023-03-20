WWE Rumors: Goldberg a Free Agent After Contract Expired; Last Appeared in Feb. 2022

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's been over a year that Bill Goldberg has appeared in WWE, and he reportedly won't be back any time soon.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Goldberg's WWE contract expired recently and he is now officially a free agent.

Goldberg last competed at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event when he lost a Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns. That match had been two years in the making after it was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 in 2020 before Reigns took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the 56-year-old expressed a desire for a retirement match, but he noted that it's not something that he loses sleep over.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," Goldberg told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."

Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 and since then he engaged in rivalries with Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, The Undertaker, Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

It will be interesting to see if Goldberg tests the waters and joins a promotion like AEW or New Japan Pro Wrestling. There's also a chance that he chooses to hang up the wrestling boots for good, which would end an impressive career.

