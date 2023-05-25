Projecting Every Conference's Best D-Line in 2023 CFB Season

0 of 10

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nothing is more important for a college football defense than finding ways to consistently create pressure.

There are many options to generate havoc, and coordinators unleash their personnel in different ways. But rolling out an active defensive line is the classic—and still reliable—method to cause disruption.

During the 2023 season, all 10 conferences will showcase high-end defensive lines. Three months out, we're aiming to predict one unit from each league that ends up the strongest.

The choices are subjective but based on returning production, incoming transfers and overall depth.