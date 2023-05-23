NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 3

0 of 2

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars need to avoid a Game 3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) to have a shot of advancing further in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vegas held serve at home with a pair of overtime victories. The Golden Knights come into Texas on a four-game winning streak and won four road games during the first two rounds.

Dallas is 5-2 at home in the postseason. Both of its home defeats occurred in overtime in the opening games of the last two series.

The Stars have only one loss after Game 4 across their first two playoff series. They'll hope to extend that stellar record in the coming days.

Vegas should play loose because of its 2-0 series advantage, which could help it pull out yet another postseason road victory.