NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 3

NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 3May 23, 2023
The Dallas Stars need to avoid a Game 3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) to have a shot of advancing further in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Vegas held serve at home with a pair of overtime victories. The Golden Knights come into Texas on a four-game winning streak and won four road games during the first two rounds.
Dallas is 5-2 at home in the postseason. Both of its home defeats occurred in overtime in the opening games of the last two series.
The Stars have only one loss after Game 4 across their first two playoff series. They'll hope to extend that stellar record in the coming days.
Vegas should play loose because of its 2-0 series advantage, which could help it pull out yet another postseason road victory.
Dallas in Must-Win Situation
Dallas needs to put a win on the board to avoid falling into the same 3-0 hole that the Carolina Hurricanes are in the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers.
The difference in the two series is that Dallas lost its first two games on the road, while Carolina blew a pair of opportunities on home ice.
There is no shame in losing two road games to start a series as long as that is followed up with a strong response when the series changes sites.
Dallas was competitive in the two overtime losses in Nevada, scoring five goals in total. The Stars also have three more shots on goal than the Knights.
The offensive pressure is there for the Stars, but they have to convert on a few more chances. That starts with the top line of Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson. Hintz and Robertson have three of the team's five goals in the series.
Dallas also needs its supporting lines to produce to put Vegas under pressure for 60 minutes.
Look for experienced Stars players like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin to be more active in the attacking zone to provide a spark early in the contest.
Dallas could also turn to 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston for a few big offensive contributions. Johnston is the only player in the series with 10 shots on goal.
Adin Hill Will Be Vegas' Most Important Player in Game 3
Vegas goalie Adin Hill has an opportunity to carry his team like how Sergei Bobrovsky has with the Florida Panthers. Hill has been beaten more than Bobrovsky in the conference final, but he has a chance to match his impact if he comes up big in Game 3.
The Vegas netminder turned away 59 shots in Games 1 and 2. Those solid performances came after a 38-save showing in Edmonton to close out the second round.
Hill needs a performance similar to the close-out game in Edmonton to put Dallas one loss away from elimination.
He will face a barrage of shots from all parts of the Dallas lineup. Vegas might cruise to a victory if he stars in net, but Dallas could take all of the momentum in the series if he falters.
Vegas may have to rely on Jack Eichel and others to match Dallas' offensive output, and they are capable of doing so, but Hill has allowed only six goals in his three postseason road starts.
If Hill is hard to beat, Vegas can match what the Panthers are doing in the East and set the table for two conference final sweeps.