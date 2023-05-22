Hot Take Predictions for WWE Night of Champions and AEW Double or Nothing Match Cards

3 of 5

The "Pillars" Four-Way for the AEW World Championship should be one of the most important matches in the still relatively young history of the promotion but lackluster storytelling and an emphasis on the return of The Elite has it playing second fiddle at Double or Nothing and that will not change by the end of the extravaganza.

So much creative effort has gone into the Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, including high-profile, show-ending angles that it is nearly impossible for fans not to recognize it as the real main event of Double or Nothing.

Even if the world title match goes on last, and even with the presence of the top prize in AEW, it pales in comparison to the fandom and emotion that has gone into the more anticipated trios war.

Recognizing the enormity of the match, MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara will likely deliver a fantastic match that proves exactly why they have been established as the four young pillars of the company, but it will be for naught.

A long, bloated card that leads to a long run-time, and a hotter match elsewhere on the lineup, will hamper their ability to deliver the match.



In the wake of the show, the critics of The Elite and those who believe they are only worried about putting themselves over, will have more ammunition whether their arguments are valid or not.

