Gavin Stone to Be Called Up by Dodgers; Bobby Miller Reportedly Also Promoted

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Two of the Dodgers' highest-rated prospects are reportedly getting the call up to the big leagues.

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gavin Stone will join Los Angeles' rotation on Monday, and MLB.com's Juan Toribio (h/t MLB.com's Joe Harris) reported Bobby Miller will also be promoted this week.

Stone is set to get the start Monday against the Braves in Atlanta and, per Toribio, Miller will get the ball in Game 2 of the series on Tuesday. Roberts expects Stone to make several starts with the club while Dustin May recovers from a forearm injury.

Stone is the Dodgers' No. 4 ranked prospect, according to MLB pipeline. Miller is ranked second in the farm system.

Both players are getting called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

While it'll be Miller's first time in the show, Stone has some experience pitching at the major league level. His only previous start came on May 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, which resulted in a no-decision as he allowed five runs (four earned), on eight hits with two walks and a strikeout.

He's had a a 2-2 record with a 4.04 ERA at Triple-A so far this year.

Roberts believes that Stone's second stint at the top level will be a much smoother transition for him.

"I think the unfamiliarity, the novelty of it, I think that we've already done that," Roberts said. "And I think he's thrown the baseball better in general. The changeup is better, the fastball command is better. So, I just think that that second time around, I think that he'll be a lot more comfortable than he was the first time."

As for Miller, it'll hopefully be the beginning of a very promising career with Los Angeles. The No. 19 prospect in all of MLB, he's gotten off to a bit of a rough start in Oklahoma City, going 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA.

His call up was due to Julio Urías landing on the 15-day IL Saturday with a left hamstring injury.