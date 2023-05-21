Breanna Stewart Astounds WNBA Fans, Sets Liberty Single-Game Scoring Record vs. Fever

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

It took two games for Breanna Stewart to write her name into the New York Liberty's record books.

The four-time WNBA All-Star scored a franchise-record 45 points in the team's 90-73 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Stewart was only eight points shy of tying the WNBA single-game record, and easily could've surpassed Liz Cambage's mark considering all of her scoring output came in the first three quarters.

With the game firmly out of reach, the Liberty took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and rested their best player for much of the period.

Fans obviously have high expectations for Stewart and the Liberty, who also added Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason. Stewie going off to this extent in her home opener wasn't on the bingo card, though.

Playing on such a star-studded cast may do little to diminish the 28-year-old's production as well.

Her performance left social media stunned.

Some were disappointed that Stewart didn't go all the way and get 54-plus points.

The Liberty suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of the Washington Mystics in their season opener, a night when they only mustered 64 points. The game seemed to drive home how any superteam is bound to face an adjustment period as the players all become familiar with one another.

Well, New York has adjusted.