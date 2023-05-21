X

    Breanna Stewart Astounds WNBA Fans, Sets Liberty Single-Game Scoring Record vs. Fever

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2023

    WASHINGTON, D.C - MAY 19: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty warms up before the game against the Washington Mystics on May 19, 2023 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    It took two games for Breanna Stewart to write her name into the New York Liberty's record books.

    The four-time WNBA All-Star scored a franchise-record 45 points in the team's 90-73 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

    WNBA @WNBA

    HISTORY ‼<a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BreannaStewart</a> has officially notched a career-high and holds the new <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyliberty</a> franchise record for points in a game 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoreThanGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoreThanGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/CPm33SmYQi">pic.twitter.com/CPm33SmYQi</a>

    Stewart was only eight points shy of tying the WNBA single-game record, and easily could've surpassed Liz Cambage's mark considering all of her scoring output came in the first three quarters.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Breanna Stewart in her Liberty home debut 🗽<br><br>45 PTS (Career-high, Franchise-record)<br>12 REB<br>15-21 FG<br>6 3PM<br><br>ALL IN JUST THREE QUARTERS 😳 <a href="https://t.co/yxVGAEQVjy">pic.twitter.com/yxVGAEQVjy</a>

    With the game firmly out of reach, the Liberty took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and rested their best player for much of the period.

    Fans obviously have high expectations for Stewart and the Liberty, who also added Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason. Stewie going off to this extent in her home opener wasn't on the bingo card, though.

    Playing on such a star-studded cast may do little to diminish the 28-year-old's production as well.

    Her performance left social media stunned.

    Meredith Cash @mercash22

    There was part of me that believed playing alongside Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Betnijah Laney would limit Breanna Stewart's output.<br><br>Stewie told that part of me to shut up 45 times today 😅🔥

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Stewie almost outscored the Indiana Fever HERSELF in the first half 😳 <br><br>Her 29 points are the most in a half by a WNBA player since 2019. <a href="https://t.co/7sethKKn62">pic.twitter.com/7sethKKn62</a>

    Ted Hanson @tjh_32

    Me, a Storm fan, watching Stewie cook <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wnba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wnba</a> <a href="https://t.co/ti5aPfa1zS">pic.twitter.com/ti5aPfa1zS</a>

    Dano Mataya @drmataya

    Elect Stewie Mayor of NYC

    Khristina Williams @Khristina

    Fans chanting "MVP" for Breanna Stewart. Atmosphere is INSANE in Brooklyn. <a href="https://t.co/JgnnxnaSb8">pic.twitter.com/JgnnxnaSb8</a>

    Howard Megdal @howardmegdal

    there was no way to predict Breanna Stewart would react this way, unless you had even a passing familiarity with her entire career.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    I really was in the building to witness Breanna Stewart make history

    Snap'ja Wilson🖤🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 @snapwilson

    Indy leading Breanna Stewart, 42-34.

    Pepper Persley & Christopher Persley @teampersley

    I need to know what <a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a> ate for breakfast today, because I need to eat it every one of my game days from now on! 19 in the 1st! 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wnbatwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wnbatwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyliberty</a> <a href="https://t.co/QxsLSUgyjP">pic.twitter.com/QxsLSUgyjP</a>

    Hayley McGoldrick @GoldieOnSports

    it is a joy and a privilege to watch breanna stewart play basketball. it really is

    Greydy @GreydyDiaz

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a> is making a statement in her first game with the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyliberty</a>‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wnbatwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wnbatwitter</a>

    Bradshaw @omgbradshaw

    45 points on nearly 94% true shooting in three quarters for Breanna Stewart is unfathomable lmao

    chelsea leite @chelsealeite

    Franchise record in her home opener in her home state. Only Stewie 🤯 what a game

    Some were disappointed that Stewart didn't go all the way and get 54-plus points.

    Russell Steinberg @Russ_Steinberg

    Liberty need to go full-on "pass to tucker" mode with Stewie <a href="https://t.co/k0Kq2LcRME">pic.twitter.com/k0Kq2LcRME</a>

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    sandy brondello please let stewie finish the job here we are all watching

    e @useyourlegs

    stewie only needs 9 more points for the all time record just put her back in

    jesse spector @jessespector

    stewie not setting the single-game league scoring record because she's on the steph curry 2016 "fourth quarter does not exist" plan <a href="https://t.co/TAGQet53Hn">pic.twitter.com/TAGQet53Hn</a>

    The Liberty suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of the Washington Mystics in their season opener, a night when they only mustered 64 points. The game seemed to drive home how any superteam is bound to face an adjustment period as the players all become familiar with one another.

    Well, New York has adjusted.