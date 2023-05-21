NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 2

0 of 2

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All three of the conference final games played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have gone to overtime.

The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will try to end that trend in Sunday's Game 2 (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN).

Dallas' formula for success throughout the postseason has been to rely on its top line to contribute to multiple goals per game.

The Stars need that unit to lead the way again to get out to an advantage and avoid the extra period inside T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas' top line did not record a single point in Game 1, and the threat from all lines could be the Golden Knights' X-factor as they try to take a 2-0 series.