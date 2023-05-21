NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 2

NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 2May 21, 2023
All three of the conference final games played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have gone to overtime.
The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will try to end that trend in Sunday's Game 2 (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN).
Dallas' formula for success throughout the postseason has been to rely on its top line to contribute to multiple goals per game.
The Stars need that unit to lead the way again to get out to an advantage and avoid the extra period inside T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas' top line did not record a single point in Game 1, and the threat from all lines could be the Golden Knights' X-factor as they try to take a 2-0 series.
Can Vegas Flex Its Depth More?
The major difference between offensive production in Game 1 is that Vegas' second, third and fourth lines made all four goals.
William Karlsson bagged the first two Vegas goals. He had a five-game scoreless drought before he scored in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers. He now has three tallies in two games.
Teddy Blueger was the unlikely source of Vegas' third goal and Brett Howden's third postseason tally was the game-winner.
Vegas' top line of Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault combined for seven shots on goal, four of which came from Eichel, but none of them recorded a point.
Vegas' depth may need to show up again in Game 2 if Dallas contains the top line.
Dallas has not shown signs of reverting back to its first-round form, when it held the Minnesota Wild to three goals in the final three games.
But if that version of Dallas re-appears in Game 2, Vegas should be primed to deal with it because three of its four lines contributed to a goal in Game 1.
Vegas' offense could look even better if the depth remains and the top line gets in on the fun on the score sheet.
Dallas' Top Line Needs to Continue to Produce
The Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski-Jason Robertson line produced the first two Dallas goals of Game 1.
Robertson opened the scoring off an assist from Hintz and then Hintz beat Adin Hill in the second period thanks to helpers from Pavelski and Robertson.
Pavelski and Hintz also contributed assists on Jamie Benn's game-tying goal with one minute and 59 seconds left in the third period.
Hintz, Pavelski and Robertson have 48 playoff points between them. Hintz is the league leader in postseason points with 22. Only two other Dallas players have more than 10 points over three rounds.
The top line is vital to Dallas' success, as we saw in Game 1, and if they produce multiple goals again, the Stars will be in good shape to take Game 2.
Dallas did get production from other lines in Game 1. Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin each had six shots on goal, but they lacked a goal contribution on their stat lines.
Until the supporting cast fires in goals at a high rate, the top line has to be responsible for a ton of scoring threats.