ACC Baseball Tournament 2023: Bracket, Schedule, Format, Team Rosters, Standings

Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 ACC Baseball Tournament is set to commence next week, and the top team in the country appears poised to add to its trophy case.

No. 1 Wake Forest is in the midst of a stellar season and looks like the favorite to be victorious in the College World Series. But first, the Demon Deacons will look to earn their first conference tournament title since 2001.

The road ahead won't be easy, as teams like Clemson, Virginia, Miami and defending-champion North Carolina are all teams who can present a test for Wake Forest if they meet in the tourrnament.

Here's everything you need to know for next week's games.

ACC Tournament Schedule and Bracket

May 23-26: Pool Play

May 27: Semifinals

May 28: Championship

Full bracket and standings are available here.

Tournament Format

The 2023 ACC Tournament will take place at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will be seeded No. 1-12 and split into four groups of three for round-robin pool play. The teams who win each pool will move on to the single-elimination semifinals, followed by the winner-takes-all championship game. All games can be found on ACC Network except the title game, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Pool Seedings

Pool A

No. 1 Wake Forest

No. 8 Notre Dame

No. 12 Pitt

Pool B

No. 2 Virginia

No. 7 North Carolina

No. 11 Georgia Tech

Pool C

No. 3 Clemson

No. 6 Boston College

No. 10 Virginia Tech

Pool D

No. 4 Miami

No. 5 Duke

No. 9 NC State

Team Rosters

Top Prospects to Watch

Rhett Lowder, LHP, Wake Forest

Top-seeded Wake Forest boasts one of the best pitchers in the NCAA in junior starter Rhett Lowder. The 6'2" lefty is in the midst of a spectacular season, and it's helped lead the Deacons to their first regular-season conference championship since 1963.

Lowder started 14 games and went 12-0 with a 1.73 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 88.2 innings pitched. He walked just 17 batters and allowed an opponents' batting average of just .216, down from .239 as a sophomore.

B/R's Joel Reuter projected Lowder to be the third pitcher off the board in his most recent mock draft. MLB.com ranks him as the No. 9 overall prospect who "owns one of the best changeups in college baseball, a plus mid-80s offering with significant fade that he'll use against both left-handers and right-handers."

Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

After a disappointing sophomore campaign in 2022, Virginia catcher Kyle Teel bounced back in a big way during his junior year to become arguably the best backstop in college baseball.

Teel slashed .414/.480/.668 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI this season. It was just a year ago that he had a batting average of just .276. In addition to his prowess as a catcher, he's also seen time in the outfield.

Reuter wrote that Teel already had "a rocket arm, solid receiving skills and plus athleticism for the catcher position." Now, it's clear that his bat matches his defensive ability.

Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami

A junior third baseman who has improved each year, Miami's Yohandy Morales has shown the ability to be a power-hitting corner infielder any team would love to have in its lineup.

Morales hit .393/.466/.647 with 13 homers and 53 RBI for the Hurricanes this season. He's also an improved defender, as his six errors this year were the lowest of his career.

MLB.com describes Morales as "an aggressive hitter looking to do damage and he does consistently barrel up the baseball, showing an ability to drive the ball to all fields." He will look to help lead the Hurricanes out of a competitive Pool D.