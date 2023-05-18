X

    Clippers Rumors: 'Pessimism' Tyronn Lue Can Be Acquired from LA amid Bucks, Suns Buzz

    Erin WalshMay 18, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Head coach of the LA Clippers Tyronn Lue reacts to play against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns' head coaching vacancies this offseason despite remaining under contract with L.A. through the 2024-25 campaign.

    While Lue has been mentioned as a top target for both franchises, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that there is "pessimism" he can be acquired from the Clippers this summer.

    "[Steve] Ballmer is known to have a strong affinity for Lue and his coaching acumen, sources said, and the Clippers still very much harbor championship aspirations despite another playoff shortcoming from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George," Fischer wrote.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Clippers Rumors: 'Pessimism' Tyronn Lue Can Be Acquired from LA amid Bucks, Suns Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon