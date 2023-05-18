Clippers Rumors: 'Pessimism' Tyronn Lue Can Be Acquired from LA amid Bucks, Suns Buzz

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns' head coaching vacancies this offseason despite remaining under contract with L.A. through the 2024-25 campaign.

While Lue has been mentioned as a top target for both franchises, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that there is "pessimism" he can be acquired from the Clippers this summer.

"[Steve] Ballmer is known to have a strong affinity for Lue and his coaching acumen, sources said, and the Clippers still very much harbor championship aspirations despite another playoff shortcoming from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George," Fischer wrote.

