NBA Rumors: Suns to 'Explore' Hiring Clippers HC Ty Lue to Replace Monty Williams

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After letting go of 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams on Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns may have their eyes set on Clippers coach Tyronn Lue for their opening, according to insider Marc Stein.

The firing of Williams sent shockwaves throughout the NBA community as he was the winningest coach in the league since 2021 and led the organization to an appearance in the NBA Finals in the 2021 season.

New governor Matt Ishbia is looking to switch things up, however, and may want someone with a championship pedigree like Lue.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.