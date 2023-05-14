X

    NBA Rumors: Suns to 'Explore' Hiring Clippers HC Ty Lue to Replace Monty Williams

    Francisco RosaMay 14, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers gestures in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    After letting go of 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams on Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns may have their eyes set on Clippers coach Tyronn Lue for their opening, according to insider Marc Stein.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. Williams was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year in four seasons with Suns — including a trip to 2021 NBA Finals. Suns lost 6-game series to Nuggets in Western Semifinals. <a href="https://t.co/bfMd6F1RJc">pic.twitter.com/bfMd6F1RJc</a>

    The firing of Williams sent shockwaves throughout the NBA community as he was the winningest coach in the league since 2021 and led the organization to an appearance in the NBA Finals in the 2021 season.

    New governor Matt Ishbia is looking to switch things up, however, and may want someone with a championship pedigree like Lue.

