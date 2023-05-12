Bucks Rumors: Clippers' Ty Lue, Suns' Monty Williams on MIL's 'Radar' in HC Search

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer following a disappointing first-round loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, and that search appears to have led them out West.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams are "on the Bucks' radar," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.