    Bucks Rumors: Clippers' Ty Lue, Suns' Monty Williams on MIL's 'Radar' in HC Search

    Erin WalshMay 12, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers gestures in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks are searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer following a disappointing first-round loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, and that search appears to have led them out West.

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams are "on the Bucks' radar," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

