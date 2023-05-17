X

    Real Madrid Fans Lament Champions League Semifinal Loss to Manchester City

    Erin WalshMay 17, 2023

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    Real Madrid will not be adding another UEFA Champions League title this season.

    Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in a dominant showing at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal to clinch a berth in the tournament final against Inter Milan.

    The Sky Blues were impressive from the jump in Wednesday's match, with Bernardo Silva scoring in the 23rd and 37th minutes to give his club an early 2-0 lead entering halftime.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    BERNARD💥 SILVA <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>) <a href="https://t.co/8RvkXxagpa">pic.twitter.com/8RvkXxagpa</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    "THEY HAVE CLEAR DAYLIGHT..."<br><br>BERNARDO SILVA DOUBLES MANCHESTER CITY'S LEAD! 💫 <a href="https://t.co/8BZ2uCz0NR">pic.twitter.com/8BZ2uCz0NR</a>

    Manchester City kept the pressure on in the second half, and Real Madrid's Éder Militão was charged an own goal in the 76th minute to give the Cityzens a 3-0 lead before Julián Álvarez added a goal in stoppage time to go up 4-0.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    It counts as an own goal for Éder Militão but Man City do not care!<br><br>It is the dagger. 🇹🇷 <a href="https://t.co/wlvufSjcjH">pic.twitter.com/wlvufSjcjH</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    World Cup winner Julián Álvarez comes off the bench and seals it for Man City. 🕸 <a href="https://t.co/it0IPjQgJv">pic.twitter.com/it0IPjQgJv</a>

    Fans of Real Madrid were livid with their club's performance in Wednesday's match, and they took to Twitter to express their disappointment in a missed opportunity to make it back to the Champions League final:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Man City 3-0 Real Madrid 🫢 <a href="https://t.co/IfNcpMOxef">pic.twitter.com/IfNcpMOxef</a>

    Troll Football @TrollFootball

    Real Madrid fans right now <a href="https://t.co/vve2I0cNTj">pic.twitter.com/vve2I0cNTj</a>

    TC @totalcristiano

    The worst Real Madrid performance that I can ever recall. Absolute embarrassment

    DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP

    Real Madrid lose 4-0 and Courtois was their best player. Crumbled.

    Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno

    A clinical Florentino would sack Carlo before he got on the flight back home. For a Real Madrid team to not even turn up in a season deciding Champions League semi-final, after sacrificing the league in embarrassing circumstances, is quite frankly unacceptable.

    Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer

    Long post: It was a sad day; I hate to see Real Madrid lose, but what bothered me the most is when I saw Benzema miss simple passes &amp; fail at the linkups he always did. I will exchange Benzema's Ballon'Or to return the form he has been in since 2018. But accepting the reality… <a href="https://t.co/zJP4YNZavf">pic.twitter.com/zJP4YNZavf</a>

    Andrew Allen @AAllenSport

    Massive bottle job by Real Madrid, if you ask me.

    WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC

    Only positive I take from this absolutely embarrassing display from Real Madrid is that AT LEAST our board will take the summer transfer window seriously. Bcos if we had won another champions league it would've covered up how badly we need reinforcements.

    Essel @Esselguy

    How did Real Madrid reach the champions league semi final? Disgrace😂😂😂

    Real Madrid has won the Champions League 14 times, including five times since 2013-14. The club's most recent UCL victory came during the 2021-22 season when it defeated Liverpool for its first title since 2017-18.

    Manchester City last played in a UCL final during the 2020-21 season, falling to Chelsea. The club will be looking for its first-ever victory in the tournament when it meets Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul.