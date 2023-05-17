Real Madrid Fans Lament Champions League Semifinal Loss to Manchester City

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Real Madrid will not be adding another UEFA Champions League title this season.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in a dominant showing at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal to clinch a berth in the tournament final against Inter Milan.

The Sky Blues were impressive from the jump in Wednesday's match, with Bernardo Silva scoring in the 23rd and 37th minutes to give his club an early 2-0 lead entering halftime.

Manchester City kept the pressure on in the second half, and Real Madrid's Éder Militão was charged an own goal in the 76th minute to give the Cityzens a 3-0 lead before Julián Álvarez added a goal in stoppage time to go up 4-0.

Fans of Real Madrid were livid with their club's performance in Wednesday's match, and they took to Twitter to express their disappointment in a missed opportunity to make it back to the Champions League final:

Real Madrid has won the Champions League 14 times, including five times since 2013-14. The club's most recent UCL victory came during the 2021-22 season when it defeated Liverpool for its first title since 2017-18.

Manchester City last played in a UCL final during the 2020-21 season, falling to Chelsea. The club will be looking for its first-ever victory in the tournament when it meets Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul.