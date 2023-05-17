AEW Dynamite: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from May 17

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on May 17 in Austin, Texas.

AEW was all over the news Wednesday due to the announcement of AEW Collision at the WBD upfront presentation, but the flagship Wednesday show had enough to create its own buzz, too.

After last week's shocking betrayal, Don Callis made an appearance to explain why he turned on Kenny Omega and The Elite.

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

The international champion and Taigastyle started off this match with a quick exchange. Moriarty went right on offense. They traded several near-falls until coming to a stalemate.

Bill and Allin tagged in and the powerhouse literally whipped Allin around the ring. The risk-taker lived up to that nickname by slapping Bill in the face. He and OC hit a double suicide dive to both opponents at the same time to get a big pop from the crowd.

WarDaddy is Here

This week's Dynamite opened up with Wardlow coming to the ring to address Christian Cage and his recent challenge for the TNT Championship.

It took him almost no time at all to demand Christian come out, and the veteran didn't waste any time showing up with Luchasaurus by his side.

Wardlow dared him to spit in his face like he said. Christian almost did it, but Wardlow grabbed him by the throat. He and Luchasaurus started fighting, but Cage hit a low blow to take the TNT champion off his feet.

Christian had Luchasaurus get a ladder for him so he could hit Wardlow in the face. The dinosaur then chokeslammed him onto the ladder and bent it in half.

Christian finished him off with a Killswitch on the ladder to end the segment.