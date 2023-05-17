AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17May 17, 2023
On the road to Double or Nothing, All Elite Wrestling stopped at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for a episode of Dynamite aimed at advancing stories, providing explanations and, hopefully, officially announcing some matches for its upcoming pay-per-view.
Along the way, Don Callis addressed the fans following his shocking betrayal of Kenny Omega last week, Chris Jericho battled Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and The Outcasts looked to avenge their embarrassment at the hands of Hikaru Shida.
Find out what went down, who built momentum en route to Las Vegas and what segments and matches graded the highest with this recap of Wednesday's broadcast.
Match Card
- Falls Count Anywhere match: Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho
- Trios match: Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida vs. The Outcasts (Ruby Soho, Saraya and Toni Storm)
- "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Rush
- Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
- Sammy Guevara in action
- Don Callis promo
Christian Cage and Luchasaurus Laid Out Wardlow
- "Here I am. Put on that tiny little jacket, bring your ass out here and spit in my face!" Wardlow urged Cage, daring Captain Charisma to make good on his promise from a week ago.
- Wardlow nearly delivered the powerbomb to Cage but a low blow halted his momentum and allowed the heels to beat him down.
- Luchasaurus sent Wardlow into a ladder, bending it underneath him. Cage followed up with the Killswitch, driving the TNT champion face-first into the weapon.
Just when we thought the signs pointed toward TNT Champion Wardlow defending against Luchasaurus at Double or Nothing, AEW threw us a curveball as Christian Cage revealed his intentions to challenge for the title.
Then, he proceeded to leave The War Dog lying, slowing the path of rage Wardlow was on with a low blow, then working with Luchasaurus to drive him through a ladder before a Killswitch ended the assault.
This was a short, sweet five-minute promo segment that highlighted the TNT Championship program and got some heat on the heels after weeks of the villains backing down in the face of Wardlow's fury.
Whether it was the right call to kick off the show with what is very much a mid-card program is another conversation entirely but this was a solid and effective use of the first couple of minutes of Dynamite.
Grade
B
Top Moments