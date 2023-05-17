AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17

0 of 2

On the road to Double or Nothing, All Elite Wrestling stopped at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for a episode of Dynamite aimed at advancing stories, providing explanations and, hopefully, officially announcing some matches for its upcoming pay-per-view.

Along the way, Don Callis addressed the fans following his shocking betrayal of Kenny Omega last week, Chris Jericho battled Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and The Outcasts looked to avenge their embarrassment at the hands of Hikaru Shida.

Find out what went down, who built momentum en route to Las Vegas and what segments and matches graded the highest with this recap of Wednesday's broadcast.

