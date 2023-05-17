Mets' Francisco Álvarez Joins Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports Agency, Leaves Scott Boras

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez reportedly has made a change in representation, and he's taking a chance on an upstart agency.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Álvarez is switching from veteran agent Scott Boras to Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports Agency, with agent William Arroyo taking over his representation:

Rimas Sports Agency was launched last month by Bad Bunny, Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad and Rimas executive Jonathan Miranda.

"This new venture is an expansion of that mission as we aim to bring greater representation to the Latin community in the world of sports," Assad said at the time.

Álvarez joins a roster that includes Santiago Espinal of the Toronto Blue Jays, Yonathan Daza of the Colorado Rockies and Wilmer Flores of the San Francisco Giants, among others.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 25 games for the Mets this season and is batting .216/.275/.392 with three home runs and six RBI. Álvarez will look to help New York (20-23) snap a two-game skid in Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11).