AEW Collision to Debut on June 17; Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, More to Feature

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday it's launching a new weekly show, AEW Collision.

The program will debut June 17 and air every Saturday night for two hours starting at 8 p.m. ET. Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa and Miro were included among the stars who will feature regularly.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.