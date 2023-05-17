AEW Collision to Debut on June 17; Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, More to Feature

AEW Collision to Debut on June 17; Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, More to FeatureMay 17, 2023
All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday it's launching a new weekly show, AEW Collision.
The program will debut June 17 and air every Saturday night for two hours starting at 8 p.m. ET. Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa and Miro were included among the stars who will feature regularly.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWCollision?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWCollision</a>, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on <a href="https://twitter.com/tntdrama?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tntdrama</a>!<br><br>To read the full press release:… <a href="https://t.co/roOipqNDD6">pic.twitter.com/roOipqNDD6</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.