CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Have AEW Titles Vacated After Backstage Altercation

AEW CEO and President Tony Khan announced Wednesday that CM Punk has been stripped of the AEW World Championship and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been stripped of the AEW Trios Championships in the wake of a backstage altercation after All Out on Sunday night.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated originally reported that Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa had all been suspended, as were producer Pat Buck and head of talent relations Christopher Daniels.

It was also reported that Punk and producer Ace Steel, who were also allegedly involved in the scuffle, would either be suspended as well, or they would be released from the company by the end of Wednesday.

There were no mentions of any suspensions by Khan, and he didn't mention any of the above superstars by name. The AEW World Championship will be up for grabs in a tournament, and the Trios Championships will awarded to the winner of Wednesday's match between Death Triangle and the Best Friends & Orange Cassidy.

Punk and AEW president Tony Khan reportedly had a meeting Tuesday to discuss where things stood.

Per Barrasso and multiple other reports, the fight occurred backstage after Punk made disparaging remarks about Omega, The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page and Colt Cabana during his post-show press conference following All Out.

F4WOnline reported that the physical altercation began when Punk took swings at Matt Jackson. That was allegedly followed by Steel throwing a chair and hitting Nick Jackson in the eye with it, as well as Steel biting Omega and pulling his hair.

Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out in his hometown of Chicago to become AEW world champion for a second time. Shortly thereafter, he addressed the media alongside Khan.

During a profanity-filled tirade, Punk took aim at several AEW figures, including Cabana, who had been his best friend years ago until Cabana filed a lawsuit against Punk. Cabana alleged that Punk reneged on a promise to cover his legal fees as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by WWE regarding Punk's appearance on Cabana's podcast in 2014.

Punk responded to the notion that he had a role in Cabana getting moved from the main AEW roster to the Ring of Honor roster after he arrived in the company last year. Punk suggested that AEW "EVPs" were responsible for spreading that story.

While Punk didn't mention them by name, Omega and The Young Bucks are AEW executive vice presidents, so it was well known who he was referencing.

Punk also spoke out against Page, who he had an on-screen rivalry with leading up to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. Punk beat Page in the main event of that show to become AEW world champion.

It was suggested by Punk that Page, who is close friends with Omega and The Young Bucks, went off script and took a personal shot at Punk during their feud.

In retaliation, Punk called Page a "coward" in a recent promo despite the fact that he was no longer involved in a program with Page.

The timing of the suspensions is far from ideal for AEW since the top names involved scored victories at All Out.

In addition to Punk winning the AEW world title, the team of Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW world trios champions when they defeated Dark Order.

Also, after a few months off television, MJF made his return at All Out by winning the Casino Ladder Match as the surprise "joker." MJF revealed himself at the end of the show and confronted Punk, setting the stage for a title match between them.

If Punk is unavailable for the foreseeable future or leaves the company, AEW will miss out on a big-time money feud between him and MJF.

