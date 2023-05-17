Mets Rumors: Mark Vientos Called Up by NY; Hitting .333 with Triple-A Syracuse

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Mark Vientos, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB.com ranks the 23-year-old as the seventh-best player in New York's farm system.

Vientos has appeared in 38 games in Triple-A for the Syracuse Mets this season, where he has mostly split his time between first and third base. He's batting .333 and slugging .688 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI.

