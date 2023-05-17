Biggest Takeaways from WWE, AEW and Pro Wrestling Thus Far in 2023

2 of 5

In his first WrestleMania as chief content officer of WWE, Triple H produced one of the greatest events in the company's long and illustrious history.

The in-ring content alone ensured it ranked among the best 'Manias of all time, while the rest of the creative checked just about every other box you would hope for at the biggest show of the year.

Then came the main event, which still has fans criticizing and analyzing it.

Cody Rhodes entered as the overwhelming favorite to finally dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The crowd was red-hot for him and wanted to see The American Nightmare capture the title that eluded his Hall of Famer father, Dusty.

And in the closing moments of the match, it looked like he would. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had neutralized The Usos, and Rhodes and delivered consecutive Cross Rhodes to The Tribal Chief.

Then, Solo Sikoa appeared and caught The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike, allowing Reigns to deliver a Spear and retain his title. The victory deflated the audience and left fans across social media debating the wisdom of the decision.

Two months later and fans still question why Reigns retained and whether Rhodes has been hurt creatively because of it. While WWE loves a nice round number like 1,000 to market and merchandise, and Reigns will achieve that number of days as universal titleholder on May 27 at Night of Champions, that finish has created more questions than WWE has answers for.

The implementation of the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw feels like a consolation prize to the rest of the roster. The shift in focus back to the in-fighting of The Bloodline has not helped Rhodes' case, either, as he has pivoted to a Brock Lesnar feud that came from nowhere and still has no reason for existing.

WWE had an opportunity to create an unforgettable moment at WrestleMania but went the route of the heel standing tall. Eventually, that will eat away at the good faith fans have in the company to deliver suitable conclusions to its ongoing storylines.

Hopefully, Triple H and his creative team are aware of that and prevent it from happening.