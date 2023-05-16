WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 16

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

The NXT Women's Championship Tournament continued on the May 16 edition of WWE NXT as well as more build toward NXT Battlegrounds.

Last week, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria advanced to the semifinals. This week, Roxanne Perez would fight Jacy Jayne while Fallon Henley challenged Cora Jade to determine the final two semifinalists.

The Creed Brothers would face long-time rivals The Dyad of Schism in a tag team match to settle the score.

Dragon Lee would appear on the return of Noam Dar's Supernova Sessions.



Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes are still on a collision course for NXT Battlegrounds, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo wanted the NXT Tag Team Championships that Gallus hold.

This show was certain to deliver was big surprises on the way to the gold brand's next big premium live event.

