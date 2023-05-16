Aaron Judge Explains Looking Toward Yankees Dugout Before HR vs. Blue Jays

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Prior to launching a monstrous 462-foot homer in the Yankees' 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, Aaron Judge was seen taking a couple of extra glances towards New York's dugout before the pitch.

The Blue Jays' announcers, Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez, noticed it and found the reigning AL MVP's behavior a little suspicious.

"You don't wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing, but…," Shulman said.

Martinez, a former catcher, pointed out that based on the direction of Judge's eyes, he couldn't have been trying to steal the sign from the catcher.

Naturally, Judge was asked about the moment postgame, and he chalked it up to performing his duties as captain of the ball club.

"There was a lot of chirping from our dugout which I really didn't like in a situation where it was a 6-0 game," Judge said. "When [Aaron Boone] got tossed, I was trying to save Boonie by calling time out. Like 'hold up here.' So, I was trying to see who was chirping in the dugout."

"... I'm looking like 'who's still talking here?' It's 6-0. Our manager got tossed. He did his job. Let's go back to playing ball."

In the years since the Houston Astros' cheating scandal, the rest of the league has been acutely aware of any potential sign stealing. Thus, it's not really a surprise that a couple of extra glances towards the dugout raised some suspicion.

Boone got ejected during Judge's at-bat in the eighth inning after arguing with home-plate umpire Clint Vondrak over a strike call. It's the second successive game that a member of the Yankees' coaching staff has been tossed.

Pitching coach Matt Blake got ejected during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boone admitted he was ecstatic watching Judge's huge blast just a few moments after he left the game.

"I let out a pretty good scream," he said. "That was good to see him really stick one like that."

As for Judge, that homer was his second of the night. He also had a 375-footer in the first inning to kick off the scoring.

The Yankees have been playing a lot better since his returned from the IL on May 9. They are 7-3 in their past 10 games and have now moved into fourth place in the division, just three games back of the second-place Baltimore Orioles.