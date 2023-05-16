Buying or Selling Top Contenders for College Football Playoff in 2023

2 of 5

Tennessee Volunteers (+2800)

After obliterating expectations in 2022, why can't the Vols do it again? Alabama and Georgia will have something to say about it. As always, the SEC powerhouses loom on the schedule. Tennessee cannot be worse than 1-1 in those matchups to contend for a CFP trip. The big question is whether Joe Milton can hold down a starting job in his third attempt. His throwing arm is basically a cannon, but can he finally sustain a high level of play for an entire season?

Verdict: Sell

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+2500)

After watching Notre Dame fall to Marshall last season, it's clear no game should be taken for granted. Still, the schedule is manageable aside from the thorny trio of Ohio State, USC and Clemson. Plus, the Irish landed a proven quarterback in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman. Even as I believe a thin receiving corps will be ND's undoing, there is value in the number.

Verdict: Buy

Penn State Nittany Lions (+2500)

Tennessee and Penn State are quite similar. Good offenses but a new quarterback. Real upside on defense—and in PSU's case, a potentially excellent unit. Two major obstacles in conference play. The difference in the Nittany Lions' favor is a softer middle tier of the schedule. Hosting Iowa and going to Michigan State isn't as daunting as taking on South Carolina and traveling to Florida and Kentucky.

Verdict: Buy

Texas Longhorns (+2500)

If you think the Longhorns will upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa, this answer can change. But if you believe the Crimson Tide will topple Texas, a CFP prediction just about demands an undefeated 10-game run. I am not willing to put money—imaginary or fake—on that, despite the undeniable level of talent on this UT roster.

Verdict: Sell