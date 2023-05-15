NHL Playoffs 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Kraken vs. StarsMay 15, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Kraken vs. Stars
The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play for the last berth in the conference final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday.
Seattle forced Game 7 with a home Game 6 victory, which handed Dallas its first loss after Game 4 in a playoff series this postseason.
The winner in five of the first six games scored at least five goals. Seattle produced five, six and seven tallies in its three victories.
Dallas came into the second round following a strong defensive performance in the first round against the Minnesota Wild, and it needs to get back to its defensive basics on home ice.
The Stars also need their top line of Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson to continue to star in the offensive zone. They have 20 points between them, and Pavelski leads the series with eight goals.
Game 7 could come down to which veteran players do the most in front of goal. Pavelski has been the best scorer in the series, and Seattle received key contributions from the Stanley Cup winners on its roster to stay alive in Game 6.
Monday's Game 7 winner will advance to the Western Conference Final to face the Vegas Golden Knights.
Game 7 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline: Dallas (-190; bet $190 to win $100); Seattle (+160; bet $100 to win $160)
Puck Line: Dallas (-1.5, +125), Seattle (+1.5, -145)
Over/Under: 6
Dallas Needs Top Line to Shine Again
Dallas needs Hintz, Pavelski and Robertson to lead the offensive charge in Game 7.
That should not be a difficult task for the top line to achieve since the three skaters have been all over the scoresheet in the six previous games.
Pavelski did not play for most of the first-round series against the Wild, but he announced his return with a four-goal performance in Game 1.
Pavelski scored four more times in Games 2-6. Hintz and Robertson have three goals and eight assists between them in support of him.
Hintz has the other three goals from the top line, and it would be nice for Robertson to score to help the Stars get through Game 7 and deal with Vegas in the West final.
Robertson scored 46 regular-season goals, but he has just two postseason tallies from the series versus Minnesota.
Robertson only put two shots on goal in each of Games 5 and 6. He needs to be more aggressive with his shot-taking to hurt Seattle's defense from all angles of the ice when the top line are out together.
Dallas should get contributions from other parts of the lineup as well, but if the top line does not show up, it will not get past the Kraken.
Seattle's Experienced Players Will Step Up
The previous Stanley Cup winners on the Kraken roster made their presence known right away in Game 6.
Yanni Gourde scored the opening goal and provided an assist on the team's first tally of the second period.
Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz contributed an assist each as well in the Game 6 victory.
Jordan Eberle does not have a Cup victory like the three players mentioned above, but at 33, he carries a ton of experience.
Eberle took control of the spotlight in Game 6 with two goals and one assist. He was one of two Seattle players with three points Saturday.
Eberle, Gourde, Schultz and Schwartz should be some of Seattle's most active players Monday, and they will try to find the opening tally to put Dallas under pressure on home ice.
The Kraken should not have a ton of stress on their side because they are the road team in a Game 7 and few experts predicted they would even get out of the first round.
Seattle clinched its first-round series on the road in Colorado with a 2-1 victory. Gourde provided assists on Oliver Bjorkstrand's two tallies in that game.
The Kraken can win in Texas, and if they do, you should see some combination of their most experienced players on the scoresheet.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.