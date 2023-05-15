NHL Playoffs 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Kraken vs. Stars

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play for the last berth in the conference final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday.

Seattle forced Game 7 with a home Game 6 victory, which handed Dallas its first loss after Game 4 in a playoff series this postseason.

The winner in five of the first six games scored at least five goals. Seattle produced five, six and seven tallies in its three victories.

Dallas came into the second round following a strong defensive performance in the first round against the Minnesota Wild, and it needs to get back to its defensive basics on home ice.

The Stars also need their top line of Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson to continue to star in the offensive zone. They have 20 points between them, and Pavelski leads the series with eight goals.

Game 7 could come down to which veteran players do the most in front of goal. Pavelski has been the best scorer in the series, and Seattle received key contributions from the Stanley Cup winners on its roster to stay alive in Game 6.

Monday's Game 7 winner will advance to the Western Conference Final to face the Vegas Golden Knights.