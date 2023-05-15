Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar Surprised by Mother Kumi in Mother's Day Video

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar couldn't be home for Mother's Day because of his team's Sunday Night Baseball matchup against the Boston Red Sox, but he got to experience a touching moment with his mom before the game.

Nootbaar was being interviewed by ESPN's Eduardo Perez when his mother, Kumi Enokida Nootbaar, appeared on the screen and surprised him. The 25-year-old couldn't help but get emotional:

Nootbaar grew up in El Segundo, California, and attended USC, where he was a three-year starter. He was called up to the majors in 2021 and became a regular starter during the 2022 season.

Entering Sunday's game against Boston, Nootbaar is batting .289/.429/.422 with three home runs and 13 RBI.