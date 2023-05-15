X

    Oilers Mocked by Fans for Wasting Connor McDavid's Prime After Loss vs Golden Knights

    Francisco RosaMay 15, 2023

    EDMONTON, CANADA - MAY 14: Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights battles for the puck with Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers in the first period in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs May 14, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Lawrence Scott/Getty Images)
    Another season has come to a painful end for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

    The Oilers couldn't take advantage of having the best player in the world in his prime as they fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 at Rogers Place in Game 6, cutting another stellar McDavid campaign short.

    A year after making it to the Western Conference Finals, Edmonton has fallen short of that mark.

    Much like Game 5, the first period seemed to go completely the Oilers' way as McDavid and Warren Foegele helped give them a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

    They just weren't able to carry that performance all the way through.

    Vegas turned up the pressure in the second 20 minutes as Jonathan Marchessault continued his incredible postseason by coming up with a hat trick in the period to give the Golden Knights a 4-2 lead that they would never relinquish.

    Even in a game with McDavid on the ice, Marchessault looked like the best player by a wide margin.

    Oilers Mocked by Fans for Wasting Connor McDavid's Prime After Loss vs Golden Knights
    In the series against Edmonton, the 32-year-old forward had eight points with five goals and three assists.

    The performance of Vegas goalie Adin Hill also can't be overstated either, as he stepped up once again in place of the injured Laurent Brossoit. Hill saved 38 shots and finished with a .950 save percentage in the biggest game of his career.

    As for the Oilers, they'll have a lot to think about this summer as they look for a way to maximize the team around McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

    NHL Twitter chastised the organization for wasting the superstars' prime years.

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    NHL fans watching Connor McDavid get eliminated in the Playoffs again <a href="https://t.co/UUWB3kaH96">pic.twitter.com/UUWB3kaH96</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Connor McDavid and the Oilers losing in the Playoffs <a href="https://t.co/rzDvhR1EUl">pic.twitter.com/rzDvhR1EUl</a>

    Josh (🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈ALLY) #BLM #CMCISANINER @SharksJosh95

    8 years with Connor McDavid = 8 playoff wins in a postseason at most to show for it. <br><br>Having a generational talent does not guarantee a Cup. You need team building and depth in the NHL. <br><br>I hope Grier and co are paying attention about what NOT to do with the next superstar.

    The Canes Stats Brand™ @CanesStats

    The Edmonton Oilers have wasted 8 years of Connor McDavid's career

    Sidney Crosby Enthusiast @CrosbyForMVP

    How do you fail to build a team around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

    Scott Wasilewski, CRCST; CfA-Sig @scottywazz

    Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout of the NHL.

    Jackson Didlake @diidlake

    need Connor McDavid to get flamed into oblivion the way y'all did Alex Ovechkin<br><br>also McDavid is 26 dude and it's not a player game<br><br>not everyone can have a perfect situation like Sidney Crosby did early on

    Duran SZN (23-18) @mnsports07

    been saying this forever. Connor McDavid will never win a cup in Edmonton. If we wants a ring he's gonna have to go somewhere else.

    Michael Owens @MichaelOwens__

    Imagine wasting nearly a decade of a guy as talented as Connor McDavid. <br><br>What an absolute failure on so many levels for the Oilers.

    PaulieGfromNYC @nyc_paulie

    Connor Mcdavid, may I intrest you in the New York Rangers.

    Rich Truitt (Back Yard Bo661es) @RRT_3

    Hate to be like this, but REALLLLLLLLLY wish I'd have bookmarked the tweet in which some woman trashed me and guaranteed the Oilers would win the Cup this season.<br><br>Connor McDavid won't win a Cup in Edmonton. BOOKMARK THAT.

    Phill @MeekPhill_

    Connor McDavid <a href="https://t.co/yQQ8ZEx0YJ">pic.twitter.com/yQQ8ZEx0YJ</a>

    At the end of the day, McDavid is still only 26 years old and is the best player in the NHL by a solid margin. But every year that the Oilers don't seriously compete for the Stanley Cup feels like a huge missed opportunity.

    He still has three years remaining on his contract, but Edmonton shouldn't give him any potential reason to want out before then.

    As for the Golden Knights, their dominant run continues as they return to the conference finals for the third time in their six-year existence. They are looking to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final since their inaugural season in 2018.

    Vegas will face the winner of Monday night's Game 7 matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars .