Jordan Poole Reflects on Struggles in Warriors' Season After Signing New Contract

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After a season that drew ire from some Golden State Warrior fans, guard Jordan Poole's main focus for the offseason is on growth.

The 23-year old signed a four-year, $128 million extension with the team in the fall and went on to average 20.4 points and 4.5 assists, both career highs. While those were certainly significant highlights, a drop in his efficiency ratings and an altercation with Draymond Green served as lowlights.

This may have caused some to question his extension, but Poole is ready to take strides in his development and isn't concerned with those doubts.

"I always play with an edge. Play with a chip on my shoulder," Poole said during his exit interview Saturday. "Finding ways to get better, and not necessarily proving people wrong but just knowing what I'm capable of and trying to reach that night in, night out."

His play in the team's second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was scrutinized, and frustration from him was noted. He acknowledged that a role change this season may have been a contributor to some of these issues.

"Last year I could come in and score, be aggressive with the team that we had around," Poole said. "Being more of a facilitator. Trying to get them easy shots. ... Everything won't be the same. Like I said, you learn from that, grow from that and apply your skill set."

He also spoke about the noticeable differences in this year's Warriors team from the 2021-22 squad that won the NBA Championship. This is also something coach Steve Kerr noted as well.

"We were two different teams," Poole said. "I mean, a couple of different players and a couple of different coaching changes, but as you would expect to see a different team, we made different changes. I think that's just how it goes. Obviously, we have core guys that have core knowledge, and we can definitely always ride with that."