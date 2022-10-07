Report: Warriors Investigating Leak of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are pursuing "every legal course of action" to identify how a video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole surfaced online, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

TMZ uploaded video of the fight Friday. In the clip, Green approaches Poole along the baseline during practice. Poole shoves Green, and Green responds by throwing a punch.

Shelburne and Wojnarowski reported the Warriors are "aggressively investigating" the altercation and the subsequent leak.

Fans were first alerted by The Athletic on Wednesday to a "heated interaction" between Poole and Green that turned physical. The report added the Warriors were "seriously considering disciplinary action" toward Green.

General manager Bob Myers told reporters Thursday the four-time All-Star apologized to the locker room.

"These things happen," Myers said. "Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens. Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

He added he didn't expect at that point for a suspension to be levied. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported a suspension "was at least discussed" by the team.

Golden State has three games left on its preseason slate and opens the regular season at home Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.