Report: Warriors' Jordan Poole Was 'Very Frustrated' After Game 4 Loss to Lakers

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole has struggled in the team's second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, and it sounds like things are starting to boil over.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke reported on Warriors Postgame Live that Poole was noticeably peeved after going scoreless in Monday's 104-101 Game 4 loss at Crypto.com Arena.

"It's been a while since he spoke, but before we get to the words he said, let me just paint a picture of what that locker room was like," Burke said (h/t NBC Sports' Ali Thanawalla). "So Warriors PR was coming over and saying 'Jordan, would you please talk postgame?' He seemed a little reluctant. You could tell he was very frustrated."

