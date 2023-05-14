WWE Rumors on Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre; Cavinder Twins Talk WWE and Logan Paul

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Flair Reportedly the No. 2 Babyface on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since losing to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, yet she remains near the top of the women's division on SmackDown.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson (via Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported an internal list has Flair as the No. 2 babyface behind Bianca Belair, who had been the Raw women's champion before moving to SmackDown in the WWE draft.

For now, it appears Belair has her hands full with Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow ruined the champ's celebration Friday night.

Flair is lingering in the background, though, as long as she's considered one of the biggest stars in the division. It seems reasonable to assume she could be in play for a marquee match at SummerSlam in August.

'Almost No Chance' of McIntyre Appearance at All In

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter threw cold water on the idea Drew McIntyre could make a shocking appearance at AEW's All In event on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. He said "there is basically almost no chance of that" (via Steve Carrier of Ringside News):

"His contract expires months after that date so even if he were to leave WWE when the deal expires (a big if) and goes to AEW (which would be the most likely destination if he were to leave), that can't happen until 2024. Also, WWE is likely to tack on all of this current period when he's been out of action with an injury that would move the end of his deal back."

Rumors of McIntyre's unhappiness surfaced in April shortly after WrestleMania. Negotiations regarding a new contract reportedly aren't going well either.

Perhaps The Scottish Warrior could follow a number of his former WWE colleagues to AEW. Especially if the promotion adds a new show, it will likely need to make a few more marquee additions in order to have the roster depth and outside attention required to sustain three weekly programs.

But it doesn't appear McIntyre will show up in AEW anytime soon should his WWE tenure run its course.

Cavinder Twins Call Out Logan Paul

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are only just beginning their WWE journey after announcing in April they were retiring from basketball to focus on new endeavors. They both signed a name, image and likeness deal with the company in December 2021.

Thanks to Jake Paul, the Cavinders got a crash course in how to hype up a rivalry in professional wrestling.

The Cavinders were guests on BS w/ Jake Paul when Paul asked whether they could beat his brother Logan, who's also signed with WWE.

"We would absolutely kill him," Hanna said at the 36:28 mark. "Kill him in the ring."

The response came after Jake suggested they "should just say that you'd beat the f--k out of him, just to create the storyline" (Warning: video contains profanity).

If they haven't already, the Cavinders will soon come to realize that irrational confidence is never a bad thing when it comes to maintaining kayfabe.

