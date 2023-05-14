X

    Kraken Force Game 7 vs. Stars as Fans Dream About Matty Beniers' Potential

    Erin WalshMay 14, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken skates on the ice during warm ups before Game Six against the Dallas Stars in the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars are going to Game 7.

    Seattle staved off elimination Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena with a 6-3 win over Dallas in Game 6 of their second-round series, and a berth in the Western Conference Final will be on the line in a do-or-die Game 7 in the Big D on Monday.

    The Kraken were dominant from start to finish in Saturday's Game 6 victory, but it was rookies Tye Kartye and Matty Beniers who were praised for helping Seattle force one final game in this second-round matchup.

    Kartye scored at the 4:23 mark of the second period to extend the Kraken's lead to 4-1 before Beniers iced the game with a goal at the 8:43 mark of the third period to put Seattle up 5-2.

    Beniers finished the game with one goal and one assist, which came on Kartye's goal.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    THE KRAKEN HAVE CHASED OETTINGER IN THE SECOND 😳 <a href="https://t.co/rYmzG3Xncl">pic.twitter.com/rYmzG3Xncl</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    The Kraken with a HUGE goal in the third 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/OMV5xtiXON">pic.twitter.com/OMV5xtiXON</a>

    Beniers, who was selected second overall in the 2021 draft, had NHL fans salivating at his potential after he tallied his third goal of the postseason:

    Mike Grinnell @MikeGrinnell_

    Beniers looks like he has 600 games under his belt

    Chris Davis @chrisjdavis11

    The Sabres should have taken Beniers over Power. I said what I said.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaKraken</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupPlayoffs</a>

    Paul W @SonicElevation

    If <a href="https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeattleKraken</a>'s Matty Beniers doesn't win the Calder this season, it'll be Highway robbery… Which is a tough statement for an Avs fan to make.

    Michigan Hockey @umichhockey

    Matty Beniers with a goal and an assist in Kraken's 6-3 win <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBlue</a><a href="https://t.co/qXRMbbHHPK">pic.twitter.com/qXRMbbHHPK</a>

    The One and Only UprootedTexan @UprootedTexan99

    Matty B!!!! <br><br>There are some goals that you see getting set up and you know, in your bones, that he's going to score. You don't know how but you know that puck is going into the net.<br><br>That Beniers goal was one of them.

    Richie Jim (Nostalgia YouTuber) @richiejimyt

    Matty Beniers is ridiculous

    Arni Sribhen @neckthai

    Matty Beniers might be good at hockey...

    Austin Rivera @notAustinMFNsty

    Matty Beniers 🐐🐐

    Nathan Santo Domingo @NSDwx

    THE CALDER KID MATTY BENIERS!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaKraken</a>

    Austin Getz @AustinGetzSWX

    MATTY "2022-23 CALDER TROPHY WINNER" BENIERS!!!!

    Beniers was named a Calder Trophy finalist after putting together a stellar rookie season that saw him tally 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 80 games. He now has three goals and four assists in 13 playoff games.

    With the series slated to shift back to American Airlines Center, the Kraken are going to need Beniers to put together an equally impressive performance in Game 7 if they hope to reach the Western Conference Final.

    Even if the Kraken don't reach the conference final, this has been a highly successful season for the franchise, which celebrated its inaugural campaign during the 2021-22 season.