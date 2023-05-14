Kraken Force Game 7 vs. Stars as Fans Dream About Matty Beniers' Potential

Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars are going to Game 7.

Seattle staved off elimination Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena with a 6-3 win over Dallas in Game 6 of their second-round series, and a berth in the Western Conference Final will be on the line in a do-or-die Game 7 in the Big D on Monday.

The Kraken were dominant from start to finish in Saturday's Game 6 victory, but it was rookies Tye Kartye and Matty Beniers who were praised for helping Seattle force one final game in this second-round matchup.

Kartye scored at the 4:23 mark of the second period to extend the Kraken's lead to 4-1 before Beniers iced the game with a goal at the 8:43 mark of the third period to put Seattle up 5-2.

Beniers finished the game with one goal and one assist, which came on Kartye's goal.

Beniers, who was selected second overall in the 2021 draft, had NHL fans salivating at his potential after he tallied his third goal of the postseason:

Beniers was named a Calder Trophy finalist after putting together a stellar rookie season that saw him tally 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 80 games. He now has three goals and four assists in 13 playoff games.

With the series slated to shift back to American Airlines Center, the Kraken are going to need Beniers to put together an equally impressive performance in Game 7 if they hope to reach the Western Conference Final.

Even if the Kraken don't reach the conference final, this has been a highly successful season for the franchise, which celebrated its inaugural campaign during the 2021-22 season.