Mets Rumors: Max Scherzer's Injury May Need to Be Monitored, Managed All Season

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer's lingering shoulder discomfort could be an issue for the entire 2023 season.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, people around the Mets are "concerned" Scherzer's scapula injury might need to be monitored and managed for the rest of the year.

Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds because of neck spasms. He told reporters the issue started to pop up during a workout over the weekend and the right side of his neck locked up on Monday.

The shoulder and back discomfort has been an issue all season, though Scherzer explained he doesn't think his neck pain is related to it.

"I can look everybody in the eye and say, 'Look, I didn't do anything to jeopardize this, to make this come about,'" Scherzer said. "I was doing everything to make it not like this. If I were frustrated by this, it's because of how I pitched, and I just want to pitch well and get over this and get going this year. That's probably the reason for the frustration."

Scherzer has only pitched once in the past three weeks. He was suspended for 10 games after being ejected from an April 19 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after three innings for having a sticky substance on his hand and glove.

In his first start back, Scherzer allowed six earned runs over 3.1 innings in an 8-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on May 3.

The three-time Cy Young winner told Dan Martin and Mike Puma of the New York Post he's "trying like hell" to avoid going on the injured list.

Injuries have been a big reason for the Mets' disappointing 18-20 start this season. Scherzer has only made five starts. Justin Verlander has made two starts since coming off the IL on May 4. Carlos Carrasco is on the IL with elbow inflammation after allowing 13 earned runs in 13.2 innings over his first three starts.

There's still plenty of time for the Mets to turn things around, but they are walking a tightrope considering so much of their roster was built on aging veterans who could be more susceptible to injuries.