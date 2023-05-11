Mets Rumors: Max Scherzer 'Hopeful' for Saturday Return vs. Nats After Neck Injury

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

After neck spasms caused New York Mets star Max Scherzer to miss Tuesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds, Newsday's Tim Healey. reported the right-hander could return to the mound this weekend against the Washington Nationals.

While Healey described Scherzer as "hopeful" he'd pitch Saturday, Mets manager Buck Showalter said Sunday was the more realistic option for three-time Cy Young Award winner. It would be his regular turn in the rotation.

Before Thursday's 5-0 loss against the Reds, Scherzer made a huge step in his recovery by playing catch from 90 feet. The next step is throwing off the mound, which he plans to do Friday.

"He's improving each day," Showalter said. "So it's just a matter of when. But we want to get him up on the mound and make sure that's OK."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.