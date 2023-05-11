Report: Suns' Deandre Ayton Out for Game 6 vs. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets with Rib Injury

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

With their season on the line, the Phoenix Suns will be without two of their regular starters for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Deandre Ayton was ruled out because of a rib contusion.

The team had already confirmed Chris Paul will miss Thursday's contest because of a groin injury.

Ayton was initially considered questionable.

While he logged 32 minutes in a 118-102 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets, the 7'0" center had absorbed a tough shot to his ribs from Denver forward Bruce Brown in the first quarter. After the game, he attempted to downplay the injury.

There's no getting around the fact that Phoenix has needed more from Ayton this postseason. Through 10 appearances, he's averaging 13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks. His field-goal percentage has fallen from 64 percent in the 2022 postseason to 55 percent.

That's not the kind of production you want to see from a player who's earning $32.5 million per year.

Still, this version of Ayton is better than no Ayton at all. His absence presents obvious problems against a Nuggets frontcourt that includes Nikola Jokić.

Ayton's performance has reignited speculation about his long-term future in Phoenix.

Depending on the outcome of Game 6, we might have seen the 24-year-old's last outing in a Suns uniform.