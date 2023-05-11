Report: Suns' Deandre Ayton Out for Game 6 vs. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets with Rib Injury

Report: Suns' Deandre Ayton Out for Game 6 vs. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets with Rib InjuryMay 11, 2023
With their season on the line, the Phoenix Suns will be without two of their regular starters for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Deandre Ayton was ruled out because of a rib contusion.
The team had already confirmed Chris Paul will miss Thursday's contest because of a groin injury.
Ayton was initially considered questionable.
While he logged 32 minutes in a 118-102 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets, the 7'0" center had absorbed a tough shot to his ribs from Denver forward Bruce Brown in the first quarter. After the game, he attempted to downplay the injury.
DANA @iam_DanaScott
Deandre Ayton was in pain from his bandaged lower right rib cage at his locker after Game 5. <br><br>Ayton said he's "fine" from the "bone-on-bone" collision with Nuggets' Bruce Brown, who kneed him as Brown drove to the hole in 1Q. Ayton couldn't run back on offense after that play. <a href="https://t.co/PLUfA6yNM0">pic.twitter.com/PLUfA6yNM0</a>
There's no getting around the fact that Phoenix has needed more from Ayton this postseason. Through 10 appearances, he's averaging 13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks. His field-goal percentage has fallen from 64 percent in the 2022 postseason to 55 percent.
That's not the kind of production you want to see from a player who's earning $32.5 million per year.
Still, this version of Ayton is better than no Ayton at all. His absence presents obvious problems against a Nuggets frontcourt that includes Nikola Jokić.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has struggled in these playoffs, but the Suns will miss his defense on Jokic, and the margin for error is even thinner now. Also, don't be that person implying things about the man's character or toughness when we have no idea the extent of the injury yet
Ayton's performance has reignited speculation about his long-term future in Phoenix.
Depending on the outcome of Game 6, we might have seen the 24-year-old's last outing in a Suns uniform.