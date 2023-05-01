X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Khris Middleton Named as Mavs Targets in Free Agency

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
    The Dallas Mavericks are lining up their potential reinforcements as they attempt to strengthen their roster around star Luka Dončić.

    The Athletic's Tim Cato reported Monday that Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton "have been floated as possibilities." However, he cautioned it's unclear "whether either party has mutual interest, or whether Dallas has the resources to acquire them."

    Availability shouldn't be an issue when it comes to Ayton after his restricted free-agency saga last year. The Suns matched an offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers but still don't seem totally sold on the big man.

    Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported in February that "there is little belief among people familiar with the situation that Suns management truly values Ayton at the $33 million average annual value over the four full seasons on his offer sheet from Indiana."

    Especially if Phoenix loses to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, you'd think the team would be eager to move him.

    The same uncertainty hasn't swirled around Middleton, but the Bucks' shocking first-round exit will lead to difficult decisions from the front office.

    Middleton has a $40.4 million player option for 2023-24. Independent of whether he picks that up, Milwaukee has to think long and hard abut whether he remains a suitable secondary piece alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    It wouldn't be shocking if the 31-year-old wing was on another team next season.

    Of course, the issue for the Mavericks when it comes to executing any marquee acquisition is that they've exhausted their best trade assets. Assuming they re-sign Kyrie Irving, they won't have the salary-cap space to land a max-level free agent.

    Considering the offseason hasn't started with the playoffs ongoing, Dallas' outlook figures to change in the coming weeks.