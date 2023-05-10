Every NBA Team's Dream Offseason Trade TargetMay 10, 2023
Every NBA Team's Dream Offseason Trade Target
Every NBA team will take a shopping list into the upcoming offseason.
Each of those lists is headlined by something—an established star, a potential-rich prospect or maybe just a role-playing puzzle piece.
We're here to highlight those somethings. By weighing team needs against potential trade budgets, we're spotlighting the dream trade target for every organization.
A few quick notes before getting started, though. To avoid any overlap, we won't use the same player more than once. And, yes, we are limiting this discussion to players only, again to avoid repetition, as several rebuilders might want more draft picks than anything.
Finally, we'll try to keep this within the realm of reality, though, since these are dreams, we'll use a generous application of that rule. In other words, players who are obviously off-limits—think Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid types—will be excluded. However, some franchise talents will pop up, presuming a (relatively) reasonable case could be made for their teams to shop them, by choice or by force.
Atlanta Hawks: Jaylen Brown
The Atlanta Hawks' summer dreams start and stop with Jaylen Brown feeling homesick. The odds of the Peach State native seeking a split from the Boston Celtics admittedly can't be great, but when he had a chance to publicly commit to the Shamrocks, he declined.
If he doesn't sign an extension this summer—he needs an All-NBA selection to be supermax-eligible—he could hit free agency in 2024. Maybe that would spur the Celtics into action, and if it does, the Hawks will be ready to pounce.
"It is not easy to get free agents to Atlanta but Jaylen Brown would be different," an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. "... I think there is not question they are watching the situation with him. Closely."
Atlanta has an All-Star backcourt with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, plus one of the Association's better center combinations in Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu. What they don't have, though, is a difference-making two-way wing. Landing Brown, a versatile defender and 23-plus-point scorer each of the past three seasons, could be the move that lets the Hawks soar into title contention.
Boston Celtics: Dorian Finney-Smith
The Boston Celtics might have the league's deepest roster, which frees coach Joe Mazzulla to call upon all kinds of small-ball and jumbo-sized lineups. They might quietly need more mid-sized options, though.
Move past Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the Shamrocks have next-to-nothing at the wing spots. Dealing for Dorian Finney-Smith would change that.
The three-and-D swingman, who could be available given the Brooklyn Nets' wing depth and need for assets, can shift about anywhere defensively while typically providing a reliable three-ball at the other end. His outside shot went cold this season (33.7 percent), but considering that hadn't been an issue the previous three campaigns (38.9 percent), Boston might be smart to buy his bounce-back potential.
Brooklyn Nets: Damian Lillard
While the Brooklyn Nets dealt both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline, this summer still looms as a crossroads for the franchise. They could continue shipping out players for long-term assets, or they could flip some of the assets they have for an instant-impact star.
If they opt for the latter, Damian Lillard would be an incredible get. He is the offensive force they desperately need—Mikal Bridges looked a bit over his skis as a primary option in the playoffs—and they have the two-way wings Lillard has too often been without on the Portland Trail Blazers.
With Lillard sounding less than certain about his future in the Pacific Northwest, every squad in need of a star will surely give Portland a call. Brooklyn might still have enough trade chips to win the bidding war for the fire-balling floor general.
Charlotte Hornets: Jonathan Kuminga
The Charlotte Hornets last made the postseason in 2016. That's a sobering fact to stomach when coupled with just how little young talent they've put around LaMelo Ball.
The Hornets need building blocks, but they also need keepers who won't cost an arm, leg and torso to get. There is a non-zero chance Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in 2021, could qualify as such. The Golden State Warriors wouldn't let him go for cheap, but they might be amenable to a deal after watching him fail to crack the playoff rotation.
If the Hornets can get Kuminga for less than a premium price, they should. The 20-year-old has elite physical tools and has shown high-end flashes on both ends of the court. He needs a situation with more developmental minutes available than there are in Golden State, and Charlotte could give him all the floor time he needs to climb toward his towering two-way ceiling.
Chicago Bulls: Tyus Jones
There are arguments to be made for the Chicago Bulls to blow it up and start over this summer. Relaying those arguments here would be a waste of digital ink, though, since the Bulls have no interest in hearing them out.
"That's been thrown around all season: 'Blow up, rebuild.' It's not on our minds,'' executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas told reporters. "[We're focusing] on winning and trying to build a sustainable program here."
If the Bulls want to win, they have to address their Lonzo Ball-sized hole in the backcourt. Tyus Jones isn't a carbon copy of the injured floor general, but he is an expert decision-maker and feisty defender. He seems good enough to start—in places where All-Star point guards don't already reside, that is—with career per-36-minute averages of 12.7 points and 7.4 assists against only 1.4 turnovers.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Reggie Bullock
The Cleveland Cavaliers need a small forward in the worst kind of way. They also have limited funds to land one after emptying their bank account to get Donovan Mitchell last offseason.
So, yes, a role player like Reggie Bullock fits the label of a dream target for this group. He can kick around just about anywhere on the defensive end, and on offense, he's a low-maintenance contributor with a career 38.4 percent splash rate from three.
He may not blow the doors off Cleveland's in-house competition for the 3 spot, but with a better shot than Isaac Okoro and better defense than Caris LeVert, Bullock could soak up both the starting and closing minutes at small forward.
Dallas Mavericks: Myles Turner
Regardless of how things play out in free agency between Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks, it's obvious they need to up their talent level around generational superstar Luka Dončić. Trading for Texas native Myles Turner would accomplish that.
In Dallas, Turner's first order of business would be helping the club's 25th-ranked defense to stop hemorrhaging points. The Mavs have more issues on that end than one player can solve, but he'd still be excellent protection behind their leaky perimeter stoppers. Since entering the league in 2015-16, his 1,124 blocks rank second to those of Rudy Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Moreover, Turner's impact could extend beyond defense. He'd also be a great screening partner for Dončić (and Irving if he stays), since Turner is a threat both rolling to the rim and popping out for threes (37.3 percent this season). The 1.24 points per possession he generated as a pick-and-roll screener ranked second-best among the 10 players who handled at least three of those possessions per game.
Denver Nuggets: Chris Boucher
Maybe the Denver Nuggets have a different read on this, but from the outside, it seems all of their key components are already in place. So, when they start daydreaming about offseason acquisitions, they don't have to go any bigger than a niche role player.
How about a big man who could both back up Nikola Jokić and slot alongside the two-time MVP? Chris Boucher could handle that gig. He has enough length to man the middle (7'4" wingspan) and the lateral quickness, athleticism and outside shot (career 33.4 percent) to handle the 4 spot.
The Nuggets have struggled mightily to even tread water when Jokić needs a breather. This season, they fared 22.9 points better per 100 possessions with him than without. That number has to have Denver thinking about its non-Jokić minutes, particularly with Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant and DeAndre Jordan all heading into unrestricted free agency.
Detroit Pistons: Michael Porter Jr.
The Detroit Pistons just wrapped their fourth consecutive season with a sub-.310 winning percentage. That amount of losing can make anyone starved for success, and it sounds as if the Pistons don't plan on being buried in the standings much longer.
"It has always been my understanding that Detroit wants to be a team that is in the race for the play-in tournament," The Athletic's James L. Edwards III wrote. "... The Pistons, rooted in youth, would love to be in the door or on the doorstep of postseason play next season."
Detroit must widen its talent base to make that happen, but because this is such a young core, the Pistons have to be selective about the kind of win-now players they target. Snagging a high-dollar 30-something wouldn't move the needle if the rest of the roster isn't quite ready to compete.
Detroit needs to find long-term building blocks, and that's what could drive it toward someone like 24-year-old Michael Porter Jr. He is a 6'10", three-level scorer who could open up a lot of things offensively for the Pistons. It also doesn't feel impossible that the Denver Nuggets could consider moving him, since his inconsistent production doesn't align with his sky-high pay rate.
Golden State Warriors: Gary Harris
The Golden State Warriors could, in theory, aim higher than Gary Harris on the trade market. To broker a blockbuster, though, they'd have to find a team that loves both Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, and with the former struggling mightily this postseason while the latter fails to crack the rotation, that seems a long shot at best.
Assuming the Dubs don't have a massive trade budget, then, they might ditch any hopes of increasing their star power and instead focus on finding more stability in their supporting cast. They could have enough assets to swing a Harris deal, and he, in turn, could quickly emerge as one of their more reliable role players.
With his perimeter stroke back (40.4 percent the past two seasons, 33.7 the three years prior), he should again rank favorably among the Association's better three-and-D players. He is as pesky as they come at the point of attack, and he can switch through most perimeter assignments without missing a beat.
Houston Rockets: Trae Young
The Houston Rockets are hoping to make this their summer of splash. They already made a major move by signing head coach Ime Udoka, and they're eager to make another, to the point they have "addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green ... as part of a package for acquiring established star talent," per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
Houston should proceed with some caution, though. This roster is painfully young and not in a place where making one veteran addition is likely to dramatically change this core's immediate outlook.
Rather than focusing on finding a quick fix, the Rockets would be better off getting someone who could not only lead this nucleus, but grow with it. Why not Trae Young? He is worlds better as a playmaker than anyone Houston has, and his in-the-arena scoring range would help Houston establish its identity.
The Atlanta Hawks front office has ownership's blessing to explore trading Young, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, and the Rockets aren't lacking the assets needed to broker a blockbuster. Houston needs a top-shelf point guard to both steer the ship and make it clearer what exactly this team has in-house. Young is a dynamic offensive player (career 25.5 points and 9.3 assists per game), whose passing and gravitational pull on defenders could simplify things for the Rockets' youth.
Indiana Pacers: John Collins
The Indiana Pacers showed promise with their young core this season, but you couldn't watch that growth without noticing the club's hole at power forward.
The Pacers have previously eyeballed John Collins to fill that void, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, and the on-paper fit remains compelling.
The 25-year-old Collins is on the same timeline as cornerstones Tyrese Haliburton (23), Bennedict Mathurin (20) and Myles Turner (27). Collins and Turner could be complementary fits in the frontcourt, too, since one can space the floor while the other rolls to the rim off screens for Haliburton.
Los Angeles Clippers: Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Clippers had to be pleasantly surprised with how much Russell Westbrook had left in the tank upon his late-season arrival. That wasn't the most important lesson L.A. learned during that stretch, though. Rather, that distinction went to the overall impact of upgrading this club's point guard collection.
Terry Rozier could be an even more positive presence at point than Westbrook was. Rozier offers far more utility on the defensive end, and on offense, he isn't nearly as ball-dominant, which could make him a more natural fit to slot alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Rozier, one of 16 players to average 18 points, four assists and four rebounds each of the past four seasons, has plenty to offer a winning team. Since the Charlotte Hornets are the opposite of that, they can't utilize what he brings and should instead be eager to flip him for some future-focused assets.
Los Angeles Lakers: Zach LaVine
It's possible the Los Angeles Lakers feel good enough about their post-trade-deadline turnaround to dismiss the idea of making radical changes to their roster. Then again, their nightly scramble for offensive production this postseason (10th in efficiency) could nudge them toward finding a much more reliable third option with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Zach LaVine could handle that role—if not exceed it. The UCLA product is among the Association's most dynamic offensive weapons. He can launch from anywhere, create shots for himself and his teammates and ferociously finish at the basket.
He is also increasingly well-versed in the art of sharing the floor with other high-volume offensive contributors, like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. LaVine has leaned on that support to become more selective, yielding both efficient scoring (48.5/37.5/84.8 shooting) and fewer giveaways (2.5 turnovers, fewest since 2017-18). And since that trio hasn't done a lot of winning, the Chicago Bulls could be more open to change than they'll publicly admit.
Memphis Grizzlies: O.G. Anunoby
The Memphis Grizzlies might be an impact wing away from making a championship run—and they know it. That's why they "tried really hard" to get Mikal Bridges and O.G. Anunoby at the trade deadline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM).
The Grizzlies still have the trade cache to make a major move, and Anunoby still looks the perfect piece to complete this puzzle.
He'd be a defensive upgrade over the outbound Dillon Brooks and be infinitely more helpful on the offensive end. Over the past three seasons, Anunoby has upped his offensive output to 16.6 points per game on 46.6/38.2/79.8 shooting. In a lot of ways, he already is the player Memphis hopes Ziaire Williams, the No. 10 pick in 2021, might one day become.
Miami Heat: Bradley Beal
Sending Bradley Beal to South Beach isn't a novel idea, but that's fine. He has long loomed as a logical trade target and still looms as one today.
Before the postseason tipped off—activating Jimmy Butler's playoff mode and turning the shooters into flame-throwers—the Miami Heat were hurting for offense. During the regular season, they managed just 112.3 points per 100 possessions, the worst scoring rate among all postseason participants (play-in teams included).
The Heat are hurting for both shot-creators and shot-makers, and Beal just happens to have his expertise in those fields. His average outing since the start of 2018-19 has included 27.0 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. Only five other players have matched that production over this stretch.
Milwaukee Bucks: Buddy Hield
The Milwaukee Bucks' premature playoff exit brought about the dismissal of former coach Mike Budenholzer. It should also spawn a search for more scoring options moving forward.
As long as the Bucks keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Badger State, they'll have a keen need for floor-spacers. Buddy Hield is one of the best in the business. He has the second-most triples since entering the league in 2016-17 (1,705) and the fourth-highest conversion rate among the 23 players with 1,000-plus triples in this stretch (40.2 percent).
As an off-ball mover and sharpshooting decoy alone, he could be invaluable for simply taking heat off Antetokounmpo (and, if he stays, Khris Middleton). Hield could separate even further from Milwaukee's shooting specialists by pinching in with complementary playmaking and some off-the-dribble scoring bursts.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Dejounte Murray
The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't turn around their season until they replaced scoring guard D'Angelo Russell (minus-6.7 net differential) with floor general Mike Conley (plus-7.7). That was far from a permanent solution, though, as the 35-year-old Conley is now approaching the final (partially guaranteed) season on his contract.
Dealing for Dejounte Murray could give them a permanent fix. While it would be a huge about-face for the Atlanta Hawks to let him go after giving up so much to get him last summer, they didn't exactly look like title contenders this season, so maybe they'd consider changing courses.
Should Murray hit the trade market, he would be perfect in Minnesota. His playmaking (9.2 assists against 2.6 turnovers in 2021-22) would help make sense of the team's jumbo-sized roster, and his point-of-attack defense could give the Timberwolves the edge they were looking to gain in the Rudy Gobert to trade. With those two, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels in tow, Minnesota could jump from a good defense (10th in efficiency) to a soul-crushingly dominant one.
New Orleans Pelicans: Luka Dončic
Is it too early for teams to even dream about adding Luka Dončić? Not after the colossally disappointing season the Dallas Mavericks just had. While the Mavs will undoubtedly keep him, they've encountered enough turbulence for the Utah Jazz to be "keeping a very interested eye on Dončić's situation," per The Athletic's John Hollinger.
The New Orleans Pelicans should be paying close attention, too. They could not only use another dynamic offensive player, but they could also piece together a trade package that at least gets qualified as not embarrassing to offer for a generational star. Dangle Zion Williamson—a true wrecking ball when healthy—with a meaty combination of picks and prospects, and that might be the best Dallas can do if it forced to make a move.
Dončić is absurdly productive in ways that stretch the limits of even video-game numbers. This past season, he tallied 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per night. It was only the second 32/8/8 line this league has ever seen. He just needs more help than the Mavs have given him, and the Pelicans are deep enough where they could send out multiple players in a deal and still have sufficient support for the incoming megastar.
New York Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns
All season, it was baffling to see the New York Knicks hold down a prominent spot in the offensive efficiency rankings (fourth) while struggling with the most necessary offensive task: putting the ball in the basket. The Knicks were a bottom-half shooting team from the field (20th), from three (19th) and at the line (22nd).
They found ways to make it work—crashing the glass, getting to the foul line and limiting turnovers—but it was fair to wonder whether they'd hold up against playoff defenses. They haven't. New York sits just 13th in offensive efficiency this postseason and is the only team ranked 11th or lower that hasn't been sent into summer vacation yet.
The Knicks clearly need more shot-makers, and Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best. This wasn't his most efficient season—he battled the injury bug and had to adjust on the fly to playing with Rudy Gobert—and he still found his way to 20.8 points per game on 49.5/36.6/87.4 shooting.
He is even better than that normally (24.8 points on 51.3/40.2/83.0 shooting the previous four seasons combined) and is good enough to potentially become a focal point in New York. He could at least handle three-headed-monster duties with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, establishing the Knicks as a top-ranked offensive team that actually passes the smell test.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Deandre Ayton
If the Oklahoma City Thunder have been awaiting a sign that this team is ready to accelerate, this season sure felt like one adorned with flashing lights. They were more than fun, more than encouraging, more than intriguing—they were legitimately good. Or decent at least, which feels the same as good given their collective youth and the fact they spent the entire campaign without last summer's No. 2 pick, Chet Holmgren (foot).
They have budding stars in the backcourt with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, plus perimeter disruptors in Jalen Williams and Lu Dort on the wing. Up front, they have a 7-foot question mark in Holmgren and not a lot else worth mentioning.
Deandre Ayton could be a frontcourt fixture for years to come. The Phoenix Suns don't seem entirely committed to him—they forced him to find an offer sheet elsewhere last summer—and might view an Ayton deal as an opportunity to better balance their roster around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Ayton, meanwhile, could stabilize OKC's center spot and quite possibly increase his output in an offense that needs more scoring threats to lighten Gilgeous-Alexander's load.
Orlando Magic: LaMelo Ball
The Orlando Magic might be fine with their slow-and-steady climb up the standings, but since they're free to dream here, let's allow their imaginations to run wild.
What if the Charlotte Hornets simply saw no hope to build a winning team around LaMelo Ball before his eyes wandered elsewhere? Could they be swayed into swapping out their 21-year-old floor general for a pile of rebuilding assets? Probably not, but the Magic have enough picks and prospects to maybe make them think about it, at least.
Orlando has quantity at the point guard spot, but quality remains an issue. Markelle Fultz doesn't have an outside shot, Cole Anthony isn't the most efficient scorer around and Jalen Suggs isn't much of a scorer, period. Ball is a better scorer, shooter and table-setter than all three, and he'd be a magical two-man partner for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Philadelphia 76ers: Royce O'Neale
Assuming the Philadelphia 76ers don't lose James Harden to free agency, they're good on stars with him and MVP Joel Embiid. They also have strong complementary pieces in Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, so that really isn't a need either.
Push past that quartet, though, and that's where the roster loses steam quickly. The Sixers need more reliable role players, particularly the ones who contribute both ways.
Royce O'Neale fits that bucket. Though a touch undersized for a three-and-D wing (Basketball Reference lists him at 6'4"), he still handles that role with relative ease. He is a disruptive defender on and off the ball, and his three-point shots have found their mark 38.4 percent of the time over his six-year career.
Phoenix Suns: Alec Burks
The Phoenix Suns gutted their roster to land Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. Considering the return was Kevin freakin' Durant, it's probably a sacrifice they'd make 11 times out of 10.
Still, the stardom of Durant and Devin Booker can only do so much to cover up Phoenix's lack of depth. Tack on the injury risks tied to Durant and Chris Paul, and the Suns are essentially performing high-wire acts without a safety net.
They'll be top-heavy as long as they're committed to this core, but a sturdy veteran like Alec Burks could at least expand the rotation a bit. He isn't astoundingly good in any one area, but he is a willing defender who shoots well from range (40-plus percent the past three seasons) and offers a pinch of shot-creation.
Portland Trail Blazers: Pascal Siakam
You could argue it's time the Portland Trail Blazers abandoned hope of building a contender around Damian Lillard and leaned into a potentially inevitable rebuild. But a dream summer in Portland almost certainly doesn't involve dealing Lillard but rather dealing for the kind of help he has so obviously lacked these past few seasons.
"We also feel a responsibility to see this through with him," Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told NBA.com's Shaun Powell. "Try to get to the ultimate goal."
Portland needs a ton of things to make that happen, but more than anything, it needs a true co-star for Lillard. Pascal Siakam, who once co-piloted the Toronto Raptors' 2019 title run with Kawhi Leonard, could be ideal for the gig.
Siakam gets a bit exposed as an offensive focal point, but his skills shine in a secondary role. With Lillard steering the ship and Siakam serving as first mate, Portland could be locked into a playoff spot with non-outlandish dreams of putting together a lengthy postseason run.
Sacramento Kings: Mikal Bridges
The Sacramento Kings not only snapped their 16-year playoff drought this season, but they did so as the West's No. 3 seed. If anyone has an excuse to rest on their laurels this summer, it's probably them.
The Kings need to be careful, though. As evidenced by their first-round exit, they need to keep expanding their talent base—and do it quickly, since 25-year-old De'Aaron Fox and 27-year-old Domantas Sabonis are right in the heart of their primes.
Sacramento could send quite a message by winning the bidding war for Mikal Bridges, then. That would signal that fleeting success is not enough. That the measures of a successful season are climbing.
While it's possible (if not probable) the Brooklyn Nets will hang onto Bridges and see how much better he can get, they could also reasonably expect to land a mountain of assets in exchange for him. The Kings, who could level up with a difference-making wing, could easily envision a big enough prize to justify paying that kind of premium.
San Antonio Spurs: Shaedon Sharpe
Among all of the Association's rebuilders, the San Antonio Spurs might have the most work ahead of them. They've uncovered some intriguing young players, but they don't have anyone on par with Cade Cunningham, LaMelo Ball or even Jalen Green.
So, if the Spurs trade for anything other than draft picks this offseason, they need to find up-and-comers with skyscraping ceilings. That's the appeal of Shaedon Sharpe, whose game needs polish but keeps highlight reels spinning with his anti-gravity bounce.
"He's already shown off some high-end hang-time stuff on the "Young Kobe/UNC Vince" level, only he's more filled out than those guys already," The Ringer's Bill Simmons wrote.
If the Portland Trail Blazers make an aggressive move to put more win-now talent around Damian Lillard, the Spurs should elbow their way into a three-team deal that routes Sharpe to the Alamo City.
Toronto Raptors: Anfernee Simons
It's tricky to pin down the dream target for the Toronto Raptors, since it's unclear whether they'll use this summer to reset their franchise or strengthen their supporting cast.
Still, with former coach Nick Nurse out and free agency awaiting Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and Jakob Poeltl, this feels like the right time to at least shift their focus forward. Even if they don't tear everything down, they could make deals that brighten their long-term outlook around Scottie Barnes.
Adding Anfernee Simons would be a great place to start. The 23-year-old just pumped in 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per night while flashing both an ignitable outside shot (212 triples at a 37.7 percent clip) and explosive hops. His score-first mentality would pair perfectly with Barnes' skill set, which revolves around defensive versatility and distributing.
Utah Jazz: Tyler Herro
While the Utah Jazz proved more competitive than expected this season, that didn't distort the fact that their future far outweighs their present in terms of importance. That's why the three players they labeled untouchables entering trade season were first-time All-Star Lauri Markkanen and rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji, per Marc Stein.
Given Markkanen's rapid rise, though, the Jazz shouldn't be thinking too far ahead. They need upside, sure, but they need it from someone who can play a prominent role right now and raise his game going forward.
Tyler Herro fits that label like a tailored suit. The 23-year-old just capped consecutive campaigns with 20-plus points and four-plus assists, yet it's possible he is nowhere near as good as he can get. Utah has the time to bet on his development and see how it plays out. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, may not have the same luxury with 33-year-old Jimmy Butler feeling the time crunch of his championship window.
Washington Wizards: Jordan Poole
It's hard to tell where the Washington Wizards are headed, but if they want to win—their lack of team success was cited as a reason for the dismissal of former general manager Tommy Sheppard—they have to find more firepower. They also can't go into next season with Monte Morris as their primary playmaker.
But they can't just push all their assets to the middle of the table. There are serious question marks about this core's ceiling, so paying major win-now prices could cause major issues down the road.
That's why Washington should explore doing a discounted deal for Jordan Poole. The four-year, $128 million extension he inked in October hasn't even kicked in yet, but given his erratic play, you'd think the Golden State Warriors would be in a hurry to shed that deal. The Wizards, then, could sense serious bargain potential here, enough to overlook Poole's flaws and focus solely on his strengths as a shot-creator, off-ball mover and ignitable scorer.
Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Salary information via Spotrac.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.