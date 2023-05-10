Every NBA Team's Dream Offseason Trade Target

0 of 30

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Every NBA team will take a shopping list into the upcoming offseason.

Each of those lists is headlined by something—an established star, a potential-rich prospect or maybe just a role-playing puzzle piece.

We're here to highlight those somethings. By weighing team needs against potential trade budgets, we're spotlighting the dream trade target for every organization.

A few quick notes before getting started, though. To avoid any overlap, we won't use the same player more than once. And, yes, we are limiting this discussion to players only, again to avoid repetition, as several rebuilders might want more draft picks than anything.

Finally, we'll try to keep this within the realm of reality, though, since these are dreams, we'll use a generous application of that rule. In other words, players who are obviously off-limits—think Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid types—will be excluded. However, some franchise talents will pop up, presuming a (relatively) reasonable case could be made for their teams to shop them, by choice or by force.

